Nellysford, VA

OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

The future of West Main

While a multi-million dollar streetscape will not be built on West Main, the scrapped project did result in rezoning that lowered maximum building heights. Photo by Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Tracking snow chances this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

70 years of faces and forecasting at ABC13

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Over the last 70 years, you've turned to ABC13 for weather coverage you can count on. When WSET first signed on the air as the TV leg of WLVA Radio, they tapped their most recognizable face to be the face of weather in Central Virginia.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wmra.org

Outside firm to conduct investigation of Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

The board of directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is hiring a third-party investigator to look into allegations brought forward by staff and volunteers. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. On January 17th, former staff members and current and former volunteers of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sent a letter to the board with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
STANARDSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cvillecountry.com

Shots fired on Harris Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On February 8, 2023, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits located on 930 Harris Street. The call quickly escalated into a shooting. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene while detectives and evidence technicians responded. Shortly thereafter, an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man hurt in shooting in Charlottesville

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers were called to 930 Harris Street for a report of a disorder at around 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and the officers secured the area while evidence technicians responded to the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

BlueRidgeLife

