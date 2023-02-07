Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Steph Curry Says ‘Not in My Backyard’ to New Homes in Swanky Bay Area Suburb
Steph and Ayesha Curry are asking the town of Atherton not to allow a multiunit development near their home as it considers how to hit a state-mandated housing deadline at the end of this month. The Currys sent a letter on Jan. 18 citing privacy and their kids’ safety as...
veranda.com
You'll Never Guess How Much the House from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Is Worth in Real Life
As design lovers, we've all been guilty of paying attention to the interiors of an onscreen home more than the actual plot of the movie or television show. Who can blame us for daydreaming about living in the far-flung cottages of romantic comedies or the palatial digs of period pieces? As breathtaking as the homes are, you can't help but question how much the seaside homes in Nancy Meyer's films or the lavish city apartments of Sex and the City cost in real life. Luckily, the La Jolla realtors did the math and figured out the value of some of the most iconic homes from film.
Renters Are Staying Put and Paying On Time — That's Good For Business For At Least One Big Apartment Complex Investor
After rising exponentially at the beginning of 2022, apartment prices came back to earth by the end of the year, according to a report from real estate and property management software company RealPage. But for some private equity investment groups invested in apartments, rents are still climbing — and lucrative....
The Haunted California Bar With a Killer View—and Criminal Past
It is not the celebrity ghost that brings us up to the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay. The cliffside view alone is worth the 50-mile drive from Santa Cruz, a seaside city not lacking in inspiring vistas. The kitchen offers a well-executed northern California surf ’n’ turf of fried artichokes, fish tacos, seafood sliders, pastas and more that put other local eateries to shame. Then there’s the intimate art deco bar and its tuck ’n’ roll swivel stools occupied by chatty locals in flannel shirts and hoodies, and the curious ceiling fresco of a matador spiking a bull....
Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside
The actor's 12,704-square-foot property lies in a popular California neighborhood Jim Carrey is unloading a major piece of real estate and his home of nearly 30 years. The Golden Globe winner, 61, has put his sprawling 12,704-square-foot Los Angeles estate on the market for a whopping $28.9 million, complete with a tennis court, a waterfall pool, and an outdoor platform for yoga and meditation, all in the heart of the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. Janelle Friedman of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing. RELATED: Jim Carrey Says...
'Gimme Shelter': What happens when a basketball star opposes townhomes near his mansion
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry recently sent a letter to the city of Atherton opposing new townhomes near his mansion.
MSNBC
The recent tech layoffs have disproportionately affected women. Here's why.
In August of 2022, Lola Adewuya moved from Vancouver, Washington to the Bay Area to be closer to Google’s headquarters. She had worked in marketing for the tech company for two-and-a-half years and was excited to finally work in-person with many of her colleagues. But five months later, on...
