ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Grab your friends, lovers, and four-legged buddy and prepare for a night full of music at the Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges on May 26. The 23-year-old artist and Hershey, PA native, Warren Zeiders will bring his high-energy county music to the stage. Gates will open at 6 p.m. rain or shine and will feature several food vendors. Zeiders is known for his “Ride The Lightning” song which was highlighted across social media platforms including TikTok.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO