Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent

FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
wfxrtv.com

Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries

Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever

Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Pulaski County

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man highlights Gainsboro’s past to inspire its future

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Black history is rich and unique. And for one Roanoke man, it’s also personal. That’s why he’s taking a unique approach to preserve it. If you drive past the Gainsboro neighborhood on a fair weather day, you might catch Jordan...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Delegates McNamara, Williams Join Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

As reported here, the Office of the Attorney General (AOG) recently released a scathing report on the former Virginia Parole Board scandal from early 2020. As documented in 69 pages, the former board repeatedly broke both laws and the board’s own procedures to illegally release many prisoners convicted of violent crimes and failed to notify the victims’ families.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia Tech doctoral students for a lesson in STEMbots

Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Preparation for a Night to Shine

Grab a tux or dress, and don't forget to lace up those dancing shoes! Happening worldwide on Friday, Feb. 10 is a special prom for people with unique challenges. Grab a tux or dress, and don't forget to lace up those dancing shoes! Happening worldwide on Friday, Feb. 10 is a special prom for people with unique challenges.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County’s fastest-growing home values

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As the value of homes grows in Roanoke County, some areas are seeing high prices than others. According to Stacker, three cities and towns including Salem, Roanoke County, and Bent Mountain have some of the highest growing prices for homes. These cities are ranked by Zillow’s Home Value Index prices of homes from October 2021 to 2022.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday

Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County

"Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd County." That's the motto Plenty! Farm & Food Bank lives by as fresh and nutritional food is getting harder to obtain, with the growing economic woes and other roadblocks.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members

ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Firefighters Sound Off on Pay in Tense City Council Meeting

Things were tense at the Danville City Council meeting last night as multiple members of the Danville Fire Department and their families addressed the council again about the issue of firefighter pay. A pay study in late 2022 revealed that the starting pay for firefighters in Danville is almost 20% below the market average.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Warren Zeiders set to take the stage at Dr Pepper Park

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Grab your friends, lovers, and four-legged buddy and prepare for a night full of music at the Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges on May 26. The 23-year-old artist and Hershey, PA native, Warren Zeiders will bring his high-energy county music to the stage. Gates will open at 6 p.m. rain or shine and will feature several food vendors. Zeiders is known for his “Ride The Lightning” song which was highlighted across social media platforms including TikTok.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
DANVILLE, VA

