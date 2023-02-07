It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO