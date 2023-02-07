ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Larry Brown Sports

Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Kevin Durant trade fallout: How the Suns and Nets’ NBA Finals odds moved

It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...
ClutchPoints

1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline

The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
Hoops Rumors

Boban Marjanovic to be waived, re-signed by Rockets

The Rockets intend to waive and then re-sign Boban Marjanovic, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle (subscriber link). Houston is receiving two players as part of the Eric Gordon trade and needs to release one from its current roster to finalize the deal, and Marjanovic will temporarily be the odd man out, Feigen writes.
FanSided

WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason

WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
FanSided

