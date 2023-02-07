Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant trade fallout: How the Suns and Nets’ NBA Finals odds moved
It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline
The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
Clippers Send John Wall Back To Houston For Eric Gordon
The Los Angeles Clippers are sending John Wall back to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Eric Gordon.
2023 NBA trade deadline: Rockets bring back a familiar face and say goodbye to a veteran
Clutch City said goodbye on trade deadline day to the longest-tenured Rockets player to date and will bring back a familiar face, and no, it's not James Harden.
Lakers Made a Move, KD Traded, Rockets Benefit But Will They Be Active?
NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers Try To Improve, KD Gets Traded, Rockets Benefit? But Do They Make A Move?
Boban Marjanovic to be waived, re-signed by Rockets
The Rockets intend to waive and then re-sign Boban Marjanovic, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle (subscriber link). Houston is receiving two players as part of the Eric Gordon trade and needs to release one from its current roster to finalize the deal, and Marjanovic will temporarily be the odd man out, Feigen writes.
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
Lakers fans can’t miss Austin Reaves snapping Giannis’ ankles (video)
The Los Angeles Lakers are squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks with a depleted roster on Thursday night. Los Angeles made three trades at the deadline (that were met with immense praise) and did not have the usual number of players to suit up in the game. After breaking the...
