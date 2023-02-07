ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 9

Me
1d ago

Are we finally acknowledging all these overdoses are happening? The media has been sweeping this under the rug for far too long.

Reply
3
nina rose
2d ago

ive reported my neighbor below me with no one taking action as they traffic those exact drugs out of the garge in my building. i have spoken with the (trafficker himself and he was high on cocaine) they are afraid of police contact. maintenance seen them traffic the same kind of bags i did between 3 vehicles. they have libed in the usa for 2 yrs own a business lie about help they need own 7 vehicles dojt get me started on the place they rent. But no one cares journalists want to report it but there is no action.

Reply(2)
2
Meli Mel
1d ago

So many proposals in the comments! Close the border, cops, China, Biden... here is another - QUIT DOING DRUGS! In fact, don't even start! Addiction may not be a choice, but the first hit is. Show kidd these statistics in class just like they would with tobacco, pregnancy, etc. Obviously, these deaths are awful, but unfortunately, sometimes there are consequences to such actions, even if they are not fair. Many taken too soon 🙏🏽

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

UW Health reminds residents to consider heart health in the snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts are reminding people to shovel this wet, heavy snow with caution. Dr. Agnieszka Silbert, a cardiologist at UW Health, said shoveling heavy snow can be a big challenge for your heart and your body, especially if you live a more sedentary lifestyle. The cold temperatures are also a factor.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes after short season. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to drive safely after nine people have died in 2023 crashes so far. The DNR is urging snowmobilers to be alert and drive sober. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw noted that alcohol was involved...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

PHMDC Warning Of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs, Overdoses

Public health managers in Madison are warning about a spike in overdoses from fentanyl-laced drugs. Public Health Madison & Dane County yesterday said 10 people overdosed in 36 hours, and one of them died. PHMDC said the overdoses all came from people who used fentanyl-laced cocaine or meth. The office...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Attic fire causes estimated $50k in damage to Monona home

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a fire that started in the attic of a Monona home was believed to be an electrical issue, the Monona Fire Department said Thursday. Firefighters arrived to the 4400 block of Outlook Street within five minutes of the initial call made around 2:35 p.m., which indicated a possible fire after smoke was showing from an attic vent.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police warn Hummer driver was impersonating an officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department is warning people about someone who was allegedly impersonating an officer when he attempted to pull over a woman on Wednesday evening. According to the police department, the woman became suspicious about the black Hummer SUV pulled behind her with red...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Janesville women arrested after shots fired

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Two Janesville women were arrested after an off-duty police officer heard gunshots ring out following a disturbance late Wednesday night, the Janesville Police Department reported. According to its statement, Janesville police officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 200 block of W Milwaukee St....
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison declares snow emergency; plans citywide plow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – It did not take long Wednesday morning for the snow to pile high enough to trigger a citywide plow in Madison. The early morning rain turned to heavy snow shortly before 9 a.m. Within two or three hours, more than three inches had fallen crossing the threshold where the city moves from plowing just the main routes to covering all streets.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy