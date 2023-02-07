Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.

