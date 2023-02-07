ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

wnypapers.com

NFMMC's black-tie gala, The Premier, returns

Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

KeyBank & Parachute credit counseling to offer free tax preparation services in Niagara County

Partnership will help eligible families and individuals file for Earned Income Tax Credit. KeyBank is partnering with Parachute Credit Counseling (formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo) to provide free tax preparation services in Niagara County, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

WNY bands together to save more women from heart disease and stroke

American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women luncheon raises funds and spotlights bystander CPR inequities. About 200 people decked out from head to toe in red gathered Tuesday at the Reikart House in Amherst for Buffalo’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023

Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
BUFFALO, NY

