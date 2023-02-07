Read full article on original website
FeedMore WNY calls on community members to 'Spread the Love' with peanut butter drive
Donations can be dropped off at FeedMore WNY on Feb. 18. FeedMore WNY is calling on the Western New York community to collect donations of peanut butter for its “Spread the Love” food drive. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, FeedMore WNY will accept all...
NFMMC's black-tie gala, The Premier, returns
Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.
Tonawanda man says insurance company owes him more than $5,000
A Tonawanda man says a company he thought was providing him with medical coverage owes him more than $5,000.
KeyBank & Parachute credit counseling to offer free tax preparation services in Niagara County
Partnership will help eligible families and individuals file for Earned Income Tax Credit. KeyBank is partnering with Parachute Credit Counseling (formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo) to provide free tax preparation services in Niagara County, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
Buffalo Schools, board move to close contract negotiations with Buffalo Teachers union
The Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education gathered at City Hall to hold a special meeting designed to come together to fully commit to the deal that was suggested to both the union and the school district via a third party fact-finder.
Hamburg residents fear losing senior center building to Frontier Central School District
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Monday night, roughly 300 residents in the Town of Hamburg showed up to the town’s public meeting to express their frustrations with a decision from the Frontier Central School District. The decision would allow the district to take back at least a portion of a...
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
Community Rallies Around Officer Troy Blackchief by Donating $17 for 17 Years of Service in Memory of Daughter he Lost
Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief was seriously injured when he was hit by car during a chase. Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief, a 17-year veteran of the force, serves on the SWAT team and patrol division. He is 45-years-old. As of Tuesday afternoon, police said Blackchief remains in critical but...
WNY bands together to save more women from heart disease and stroke
American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women luncheon raises funds and spotlights bystander CPR inequities. About 200 people decked out from head to toe in red gathered Tuesday at the Reikart House in Amherst for Buffalo’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
Why the Grand Island bridge lights are out
Some drivers are raising safety concerns about their commutes over the south Grand Island bridges. Many have noticed the lights have been out for days.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023
Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
Free pet vaccine clinics being held in Erie County February and March
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, a free vaccine clinic is coming up. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding on on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Buffalo Community Center.
Community is rallies behind injured Cheektowaga Police Officer's foundation
Friends of Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief are rallying support for the injured patrolman.
One year since McKinley HS attack, teen stabbed still faces ‘daily struggle’
Mother of teen stabbed at McKinley HS gives update on son, lawsuit pushing for better security
