Del Norte County, CA

kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Coast Guard Rescues Four Del Norte SAR Members Endangered During Search for Missing Woman

Press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. BRAVO ZULU to the duty crew for rescuing four Del Norte SAR Members from steep terrain near Gasquet, CA. The Ground SAR team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain. Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a MEDEVAC.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased

Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
ARCATA, CA
People

Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
TRINIDAD, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Warrant suspect arrested after foot pursuit in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A suspect was arrested on several warrants charges after an afternoon foot pursuit on Feb. 4 in McKinleyville. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies had stopped 25-year-old Andrew James Lamberson Jr. for a vehicle code violation around 3:40 p.m. Once stopped, Lamberson reportedly fled from...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

School Bus and a Small SUV Collided Near Orick This Morning

This morning, at about 6:35, a school bus and a small SUV collided on Hwy 101 in Orick at Lundblade Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Traffic is still moving slowly there as of 7:53 a.m., according to Caltrans QuickMap. One person, the woman driver of the...
ORICK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”

As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania

February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Coast Central Credit Union now accepting scholarship applications

EUREKA, Calif. — High school seniors across Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties can now apply for Coast Central Credit Union scholarships. Coast Central Credit Union said it would award as many as 25 scholarships, each worth up to $5,000. The funds will be disbursed to awardees over four years.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

'Cal Poly Homeless': students protest new housing policies

ARCATA, Calif. — Hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly Humboldt's UC Quad Wednesday to speak out about the issue of homelessness on campus. Student protestors argued that this issue will be greatly exacerbated by the university's new housing policy that will remove on-campus housing as an option for continuing students.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans

Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

