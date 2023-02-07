Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Coast Guard Rescues Four Del Norte SAR Members Endangered During Search for Missing Woman
Press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. BRAVO ZULU to the duty crew for rescuing four Del Norte SAR Members from steep terrain near Gasquet, CA. The Ground SAR team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain. Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a MEDEVAC.
krcrtv.com
Son of missing woman speaks on time-sensitive search efforts near Gasquet
DEL NORTE, Calif. — The son of the missing woman in Del Norte County is shocked over his mother's disappearance and is asking for more people to help assist with the search to find her mom after a dog they were with was found. She, along with her husband,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased
Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
krcrtv.com
McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
krcrtv.com
Warrant suspect arrested after foot pursuit in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A suspect was arrested on several warrants charges after an afternoon foot pursuit on Feb. 4 in McKinleyville. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies had stopped 25-year-old Andrew James Lamberson Jr. for a vehicle code violation around 3:40 p.m. Once stopped, Lamberson reportedly fled from...
kymkemp.com
School Bus and a Small SUV Collided Near Orick This Morning
This morning, at about 6:35, a school bus and a small SUV collided on Hwy 101 in Orick at Lundblade Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Traffic is still moving slowly there as of 7:53 a.m., according to Caltrans QuickMap. One person, the woman driver of the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
goldrushcam.com
Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania
February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
krcrtv.com
Coast Central Credit Union now accepting scholarship applications
EUREKA, Calif. — High school seniors across Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties can now apply for Coast Central Credit Union scholarships. Coast Central Credit Union said it would award as many as 25 scholarships, each worth up to $5,000. The funds will be disbursed to awardees over four years.
kymkemp.com
A Sign of the Times: In Wake of Housing Protests, Graffiti Artist Changes University’s Sign
A graffiti artist altered the prominent Cal Poly Humboldt sign at 14th Street and LK Wood Boulevard in Arcata last night to read “Cal Poly Homeless.”. The repaint occurred after a student protest yesterday regarding the change made by administration to housing policy. About 11 a.m. and into the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Hundreds of Students Rallying for Housing at the Cal Poly Humboldt Quad Today
Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the Cal Poly Humboldt quad today to protest the University’s recent announcement that on campus housing may not be available for second year students starting next semester. “When I came here to Cal Poly Humboldt, I was super, super excited to...
krcrtv.com
'Cal Poly Homeless': students protest new housing policies
ARCATA, Calif. — Hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly Humboldt's UC Quad Wednesday to speak out about the issue of homelessness on campus. Student protestors argued that this issue will be greatly exacerbated by the university's new housing policy that will remove on-campus housing as an option for continuing students.
kymkemp.com
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans
Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
