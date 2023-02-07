Read full article on original website
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Man hospitalized following Shafter shooting, suspect in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after getting shot in the head in Shafter on Thursday morning, according to Shafter police. A suspected gunman is in custody. The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, according to Shafter police officials. Investigators said two men were involved in […]
Man gets 77 years to life for 2021 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records. Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a […]
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal
An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at family member: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD. BPD officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court, just east of Hughes Lane, according to BPD. According […]
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
In 'ghastly' incident, woman gets 13 years, 8 months for killing her child while driving intoxicated
The pain cuts sharp and deep for parents who mourn their child’s death — but one woman must forever endure knowing her actions while driving intoxicated with her 7-year-old daughter led to the girl's death. This mother, Wendy Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, 8 months...
Man convicted of 1996 murder seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man serving life without parole for killing a liquor store clerk in 1996 is seeking to be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. The 5th District Court of Appeal is sending the case of Christopher James Hearn back to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s […]
Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
4 teens arrested for organized retail crime, accused of stealing over $250,000 of alcohol
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four teenagers were arrested in Kern County after being accused of stealing over $250,000 worth of alcohol from Rite Aids throughout California. CHP said on February 8, 2023, at around 10:15 a.m., a CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description of...
Man arrested again for hate crime, threatening to kill grocery shoppers: BPD
Update: Bakersfield Police have confirmed this is Aceves’ second time being arrested for a hate crime. In July 2021, Aceves brandished a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and […]
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
2 suspects at large after Union Ave motel shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue. When officers […]
Man found guilty of impregnating 13-year-old girl
Feb. 8—A Kern County jury found an 18-year-old guilty Wednesday of impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Joseph Poindexter initiated a sexual relationship with the girl, who learned she was pregnant soon after, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Kern County Sheriff's deputies learned the girl was pregnant and collected DNA samples.
