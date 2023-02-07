ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Related
wyso.org

DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts

Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...
The Center Square

Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early

(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Help with Energy Costs Still Available

The Home Energy Assistance Program helps households at or below the 175% income levels. Anyone needing help with their heating and cooling bills should visit the Ohio Consumers Counsel’s website: https://www.occ.ohio.gov/ for more information. You can apply until May 31, 2023.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most

(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
OHIO STATE
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio secretary of state issues instructions for voting ID changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued instructions to the county boards of elections after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law last month requiring a photo ID in order to vote. The Ohio General Assembly adopted HB 458 in December and the governor signed it...
OHIO STATE

