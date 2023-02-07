Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts
Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...
Taxpayers should get a say in how public education is spent -- and that means on real education
I was troubled by the article about Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget (“Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget proposal provides something for almost anyone. Will the legislature pass it?” Feb. 6, 2023). Money is going to private schools, religious schools, “backpacks”, etc. Why should parents...
Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early
(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
wyso.org
Ohio applies for federal money to study the possibility of expanding passenger rail
The state of Ohio says it will apply for federal funding to study whether expanding passenger rail makes sense. "This is the first step of many in this process," says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments."
wktn.com
Help with Energy Costs Still Available
The Home Energy Assistance Program helps households at or below the 175% income levels. Anyone needing help with their heating and cooling bills should visit the Ohio Consumers Counsel’s website: https://www.occ.ohio.gov/ for more information. You can apply until May 31, 2023.
Larry Householder again paid his defense lawyers with campaign funds, though a quick refund followed
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Indicted ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has again used his campaign funds to pay $300,000 in legal bills last year – a practice repeatedly found in the past to be illegal under state law. However, he refunded the money a day later, a shift from past practice...
Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul
Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have come to an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order over multiple allegations of deceptive pricing.
Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
Top Ohio labor leader agrees to testify in corruption case against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A top Ohio labor leader has dropped his attempt to block former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder from forcing him to testify as a witness in an ongoing federal corruption case. In a Wednesday court filing, Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga said he is withdrawing a...
spectrumnews1.com
Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
Parents’ rights shouldn’t include lessons on extremism
Ironically, many parents’ rights advocates, including many home schoolers, do the very thing they claim to oppose.
wyso.org
Majority of Ohio House Republicans could sue speaker over control of campaign account
The factions behind the speaker of the Ohio House and the Republican who expected to be elected to that job are still at war over who controls the House GOP’s campaign money. A meeting on Wednesday could result in a truce, or a lawsuit. Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township)...
How does Gov. Mike DeWine intend to pay for his budget spending proposals?: Capitol Letter
Pay check: Gov. Mike DeWine’s $200 billion-plus state budget plan includes millions in new spending proposals for everything from K-12 education to library funding. Jeremy Pelzer takes a look at how the governor plans to pay for all these new measures. Opening day: State lawmakers will take their first...
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
13abc.com
Ohio bill would require kids under 16 to have parental permission before joining social media
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new piece of legislation presented to the Ohio General Assembly last week would require kids aged 15 years old and younger to have parental permission before joining certain online platforms, it’s called the Social Media Notification Act. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is pushing for...
DeWine takes ‘first step’ toward Ohio Amtrak expansion by seeking federal money
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday his administration has decided to apply for federal money to study the feasibility of expanding Amtrak service in Ohio for the first time in decades. The acceptance, DeWine told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board, marks the “first step” toward possibly adding new Amtrak...
State medical board considering 3 new conditions for medical marijuana
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Medical Board said it will move forward with reviewing three additional conditions to determine if they will qualify for medical marijuana.
wyso.org
Analysis: Love it or loathe it, you need to get familiar with Ohio's new voter ID law now
Up until January, House Bill 458 — a set of sweeping changes to the way Ohio conducts its elections — was a subject of intense debate in Ohio political circles. Now that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed it, it is still being debated, but it is now the law of the land.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio secretary of state issues instructions for voting ID changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued instructions to the county boards of elections after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law last month requiring a photo ID in order to vote. The Ohio General Assembly adopted HB 458 in December and the governor signed it...
Comments / 0