FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Immigrants to be given job opportunities at 35 U.S. technology companiesUSA DiarioChicago, IL
You can apply to receive a one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Getting a Jump on the Deadline, and James Reimer
A Patrick Kane decision coming “relatively soon”. TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading on Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane. Gino Reda: “Alright, let’s talk trade. Just over three weeks to the trade deadline. We know the Hawks want to move Patrick Kane to get some assets before he goes UFA this summer but he’s got a full no-move. However, there is some significant news on that front Pierre.
Blackhawks star seems disappointed he did not get traded to Rangers
With the Chicago Blackhawks starting a massive rebuild it seems inevitable that star forward Patrick Kane is going to be on the way out before the March 3 trade deadline. He seems pretty disappointed his preferred destination might now be off the table. That destination was apparently the New York...
Islanders become latest team to reject pride jerseys
After several recent incidents involving players or teams rejecting the idea of wearing pride jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community, the New York Islanders are the latest team caught up in the controversy. The Islanders have a scheduled pride night on Thursday. Still, according to Ethan Sears of the...
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly
Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn
No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
The Athletic's MLB staff recently published a piece in which they identified each club's best 'under-the-radar' move during the MLB offseason. Considering the plethora of moves the Chicago Cubs made, the train could have gone in any direction. The top names like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon have to be...
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and a top 20 NHL trade block big board
Penguins GM won’t trade their 2023 first-round pick and won’t make a deal just to make a deal. Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said on Sunday that he’s not interested in trading their 2023 first-round pick. Hextall said they all have to get better as a group.
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Celtics pursuing trade for big man
Mo Bamba is readily available as the Orlando Magic are stacked with bigs, while Jakob Poeltl would cost 1st round draft capital. Neither player can play next to Robert Williams, so they would serve as his back-up and insurance if he misses games. Or if Al Horford misses games, the Celtics wouldn't have to play guys like Luke Kornet as the lone big on the court when Time Lord needs a blow.
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical
Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
