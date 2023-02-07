Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Two charged in drug bust
Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk to DWI impact meeting
TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 67-year-old Dunkirk man is facing DWI charges after allegedly driving, while intoxicated, to an impaired driving victim impact panel, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Paul Dietzen was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a more than .08 blood alcohol content. On Wednesday, deputies were […]
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Hamburg man injured in Thursday morning shooting
The Buffalo Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Thursday morning shooting in Buffalo.
Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cheektowaga PD says 'We're gaining ground' in update on stolen vehicle case that injured one of their own
“Our detectives are working non-stop on the case.” Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould updated WBEN Wednesday on a stolen vehicle case that hit very close to home for his officers. Officer Troy Blackchief remains hospitalized at ECMC.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
Buffalo supermarket mass shooter to appear in federal court next week
He admitted to killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo this past May.
North Tonawanda Police Department distributes free Kia steering wheel locks
The North Tonawanda Police Department announced Wednesday it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners.
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
