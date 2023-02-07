ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Two charged in drug bust

Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk to DWI impact meeting

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 67-year-old Dunkirk man is facing DWI charges after allegedly driving, while intoxicated, to an impaired driving victim impact panel, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Paul Dietzen was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a more than .08 blood alcohol content. On Wednesday, deputies were […]
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
LANCASTER, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
