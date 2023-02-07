Read full article on original website
Jackson County meat processor fined again for CO2 workplace exposure
A western-Missouri meat processor faces fines again after federal inspectors found that employees has been exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide.
kcur.org
Feds seize bank accounts and cars in alleged Kansas City development agency fraud scheme
Federal authorities seized bank and brokerage accounts that they said contain proceeds from an embezzlement scheme committed by the former controller of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. Agents also took control of two cars — a 2021 Mercedez Benz and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck — that...
kcur.org
Investigation into Kansas City Fire Department says unions block needed reform on racism
A new report on the culture within the Kansas City Fire Department finds that its two unions wield too much power, making it difficult for the department to work with the city. The report analyzed workplace culture within the department, namely “the struggle to achieve a balance between moral courage...
constructiondive.com
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
Proposed landfill in south Kansas City a concern for cities and businesses
The possibility of a new solid waste landfill in south Kansas City is a concern for surrounding cities, schools, residents and business owners in the area.
Safety device not required at private Cass Co. road where Amtrak train crashed
Union Pacific is responsible for maintenance of the train tracks, including a portion of road between the rails, but it doesn't have any maintenance responsibility for the adjacent road.
Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal
When Kansas City’s new terminal opens Feb. 28 — booked full of local brands — a retail startup that weathered nearly a decade (and a pandemic that grounded much of the nation’s air travel) at the airport won’t be among those selling KC goods at the new shopping destination, its founders announced this week. SouveNEAR The post Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
Jackson County is suing drugmakers and pharmacies over the high price of insulin
Jackson County last month filed a lawsuit against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over unfair insulin costs. Several states, including Kansas and California, are also suing over the same concern. The county says drugmakers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi are working with distributors CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and...
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
kcur.org
Kansas City University medical students return to Kenyan clinic for out-of-textbook experience
In November, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a team of Kansas City University students returned to Mama Pilista Memorial Health Care Center in Kenya — a clinic named in the honor of KCU adjunct professor Dr. Bonyo Bonyo's mother. For fourth-year Kayla Shorten, it...
Tenants get ‘bogus charges’ for countertops at Overland Park apartments
Former tenants at Corbin Greens Apartments in Overland Park were hit with thousands of dollars in charges for alleged countertop damages.
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
Blue Springs police piloting license plate readers program
Blue Springs police launched an automatic license plate reader pilot program and say cameras have solved two crimes in less than a week.
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
kcur.org
Kansas City just got a new flag. What does the redesign mean… and is it any good?
As Kansas City gears up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, city officials are ushering even more change — by adopting a new municipal flag. The new flag will be a fresh symbol for Kansas City before it opens a new airport terminal and hosts the 2023 NFL Draft later this year.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
Kansas City unveils what is expected to become its next flag
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders unveiled a new design to its flag, with the city council expected to approve the design at Thursday's meeting.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
