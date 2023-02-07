ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Jack, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

constructiondive.com

Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal

When Kansas City’s new terminal opens Feb. 28 — booked full of local brands — a retail startup that weathered nearly a decade (and a pandemic that grounded much of the nation’s air travel) at the airport won’t be among those selling KC goods at the new shopping destination, its founders announced this week. SouveNEAR The post Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

