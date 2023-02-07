ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Latest Atlanta Braves addition excited to push Marcell Ozuna, outfielders

Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar is excited to make a splash at spring training, which he mentioned on social media this week. Kevin Pillar received a spring training invite from Atlanta, a team that could desperately use some outfield help. The Braves took several flyers on unproven players, but perhaps the biggest name of that bunch is Pillar.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news

The Chicago Bears are in the envious position heading into the NFL offseason, holding the rights to the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, this has led to rumors of the team potentially drafting a quarterback with the pick and trading star quarterback, Justin Fields. Fields discussed the rumors on the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

3 underrated Cubs non-roster invitees to watch at Spring Training

Mesa, Arizona is calling once again for the Chicago Cubs and this year, they're bringing a staggering haul of non-roster invitees to big league camp to show off their skills and potentially compete for a roster spot. Of the 32 players coming in, there are plenty of much-hyped names like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Mervis that are going to be worth watching as fans contemplate their future. Fans will also see a few other familiar faces like David Bote and Sergio Alcantara trying their luck for a bench spot on this year's team.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Cubs Chairman McKenna Dies at 93

Andrew McKenna, a former chairman of the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox and a part owner of the Chicago Bears, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. In 1975, McKenna was part of the group with Bill Veeck that purchased the Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry

What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 biggest Chicago Cubs offseason mistakes and how they can still be fixed

There is no doubt that the Chicago Cubs have had a successful off-season. While there certainly are free agents that the Cubs missed out on this offseason, there is no question that the team was active. The signings that the Cubs have made this winter should raise expectations for the team when Opening Day arrives at the end of March and that is reason to be excited for the season ahead.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs and 2023 MLB standings predictions

It's that time of year again when we predict the 2023 MLB standings. There are going to be several teams looking to take a big step forward this year, including the Chicago Cubs. We will start with the NL Central and the Cubs, then move around the National League and then the American League.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Cubs who could hit the 60-day IL once spring training starts

As we await that long-sought left-handed relief addition with spring training looming, it's time to turn our attention to the roster maneuvering that will no doubt take place in the weeks to come. The Cubs, like virtually every other big league club, have a full 40-man roster. They could gain some flexibility, though, by transfering guys to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

