Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Marcell Ozuna and then some
The Atlanta Braves left field situation leave much to be desired. Right now, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are battling for playing time. But what it another name entered the fray?. Atlanta received some interesting news on Wednesday night, as Ronald Acuña was cleared to play for Venezuela in the...
Latest Atlanta Braves addition excited to push Marcell Ozuna, outfielders
Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar is excited to make a splash at spring training, which he mentioned on social media this week. Kevin Pillar received a spring training invite from Atlanta, a team that could desperately use some outfield help. The Braves took several flyers on unproven players, but perhaps the biggest name of that bunch is Pillar.
Chicago Cubs: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win the World Series
This offseason, the Chicago Cubs completely changed the look of what is expected to be their Opening Day lineup. However, more moves will likely need to be made for the Cubs to get back to the World Series. The Cubs have been one of the most active MLB teams this...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news
The Chicago Bears are in the envious position heading into the NFL offseason, holding the rights to the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, this has led to rumors of the team potentially drafting a quarterback with the pick and trading star quarterback, Justin Fields. Fields discussed the rumors on the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Insider details Chicago Bulls surprising plans ahead of NBA trade deadline
Despite being a couple of games under .500 and barely holding on to a playoff spot, the Chicago Bulls reportedly
Matt Nagy opens up about being fired by Bears, fondness for Justin Fields
PHOENIX, Ariz – What a difference a year makes for Matt Nagy. Last January, he lost his job as Bears head coach. Just over 12 months later, Nagy is sitting in a seat not nearly as hot, one win away from his first Super Bowl championship. Aside from a written statement, Nagy hasn’t said much […]
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Cubs make lack of World Series expectations brutally obvious to fans
The Chicago Cubs have a potential conflict of interest with Game 7 of the World Series. Is that a message to the fanbase?. Chicago made several high-profile moves this offseason — namely signing Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon, among others — but is it fair to expect a World Series appearance in 2023?
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
3 underrated Cubs non-roster invitees to watch at Spring Training
Mesa, Arizona is calling once again for the Chicago Cubs and this year, they're bringing a staggering haul of non-roster invitees to big league camp to show off their skills and potentially compete for a roster spot. Of the 32 players coming in, there are plenty of much-hyped names like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Mervis that are going to be worth watching as fans contemplate their future. Fans will also see a few other familiar faces like David Bote and Sergio Alcantara trying their luck for a bench spot on this year's team.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Chairman McKenna Dies at 93
Andrew McKenna, a former chairman of the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox and a part owner of the Chicago Bears, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. In 1975, McKenna was part of the group with Bill Veeck that purchased the Chicago White Sox...
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
An All-Star closer was the best 'under-the-radar' acquisition for the Chicago Cubs according to The Athletic's MLB staff.
MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry
What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
3 biggest Chicago Cubs offseason mistakes and how they can still be fixed
There is no doubt that the Chicago Cubs have had a successful off-season. While there certainly are free agents that the Cubs missed out on this offseason, there is no question that the team was active. The signings that the Cubs have made this winter should raise expectations for the team when Opening Day arrives at the end of March and that is reason to be excited for the season ahead.
Chicago Cubs News: Seiya Suzuki is jacked, Kevin Alcantara, and more
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki reported to the team's Spring Training facility in Arizona last week and in a picture that he shared on Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that Suzuki has added muscle this offseason. Injuries limited Suzuki to only 111 games during his first season in...
Chicago Cubs and 2023 MLB standings predictions
It's that time of year again when we predict the 2023 MLB standings. There are going to be several teams looking to take a big step forward this year, including the Chicago Cubs. We will start with the NL Central and the Cubs, then move around the National League and then the American League.
3 Cubs who could hit the 60-day IL once spring training starts
As we await that long-sought left-handed relief addition with spring training looming, it's time to turn our attention to the roster maneuvering that will no doubt take place in the weeks to come. The Cubs, like virtually every other big league club, have a full 40-man roster. They could gain some flexibility, though, by transfering guys to the 60-day IL.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0