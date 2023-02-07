Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month. Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
wnypapers.com
FeedMore WNY calls on community members to 'Spread the Love' with peanut butter drive
Donations can be dropped off at FeedMore WNY on Feb. 18. FeedMore WNY is calling on the Western New York community to collect donations of peanut butter for its “Spread the Love” food drive. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, FeedMore WNY will accept all...
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
wnypapers.com
NFMMC's black-tie gala, The Premier, returns
Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
Remember This? The Rock Wanted You To Buy Buffalo Destroyers Tickets
It is hard to believe that 23 years ago there used to be two football teams here in Western New York, and one of them actually had one of the biggest entertainers as a spokesperson. If you are thinking it was the Buffalo Bills, you would be wrong. Do you...
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
A favorite love story from Forest Lawn Cemetery in time for Valentine's Day
Johnathan White is a docent at Forest Lawn Cemetery and says one of the most popular spots for visitors is a tribute to Nelson Blocher who is said to have died from a "broken heart".
Looks Like Another Buffalo-Area Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
It’s always disappointing when we see a Buffalo-area business close. Rapidly rising inflation, coupled with trying to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, has left many local businesses - especially restaurants - struggling to stay afloat. Unfortunately, it looks like one popular area eatery has succumbed to...
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Will Voelker’s Bowling Alley get demolished?
There are many questions about whether or not Voelker’s Bowling Alley will soon get demolished since it has to get approved by the City of Buffalo’s Permit and Inspection Department.
Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]
In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again.
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
