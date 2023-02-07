Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers Inadvertently “Opened The Door” To Evidence About His Other Alleged Crimes, A Judge Ruled
Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh “opened the door” for prosecutors to introduce evidence about his other alleged crimes because they asked friends of his slain son about his character, a South Carolina judge ruled Thursday. In a hearing without the jury present at Murdaugh’s murder trial at the...
Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
Daily Beast
Missing Exec’s Husband Now Hit With Murder Charge
Massachusetts authorities on Tuesday announced murder charges against Brian Walshe, nearly two weeks after his real estate executive wife mysteriously vanished. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 1. Her husband at first cooperated with police, but on Jan. 9 was charged with impeding the investigation and detained on $500,000 bond. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that Walshe, who has been jailed since his earlier arrest, could be arraigned in court on the murder charge as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Menendez Brothers Murder Trial: 30 years later
By IVY BROWN Court TV It’s been 30 years since Erik and Lyle Menendez faced their first trial for the brutal murders of their parents. July 1993 marked the beginning of a high-profile televised six-month trial that ended in two hung juries, prompting Judge Stanley M. Weisberg to declare a mistrial. The brothers were ultimately... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court Asked to Void Verdict Against Ex-Cop in George Floyd's Murder
An attorney for Derek Chauvin asked an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the...
Former police detective gets consecutive life sentences for murder and attempted murder over fatal shooting in ‘love triangle gone wrong’
A former Birmingham Police Department detective will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole over a love triangle that left the other woman dead. Alfreda Janapril Fluker, 43, was convicted in November 2020 of one count of murder in the first degree over the...
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
HipHopDX.com
New Footage Shows XXXTENTACION Withdrawing $50K On Day Of His Murder
The XXXTENTACION murder trial is currently under way, and new footage of some of the late artist’s last moments has surfaced after being shown in the courtroom. A short video clip shows X withdrawing $50,000 from the bank in seemingly high spirits on June 18, 2018 – the same day he would ultimately be killed. The teller retrieved the money and X put it in his Louis Vuitton bag, which is the same bag he was robbed of when he was shot and killed later that day while leaving Riva Motorsports.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in prison
A federal judge sentenced a man to 80 months in prison for using pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours later of natural causes. Dozens of Sicknick’s former colleagues gathered in D.C.’s federal courthouse on Friday as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan handed down Julian Khater’s […]
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
The family of 50-year-old Larry Eugene Price filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after he lost over 100 pounds and died while detained at Sebastian County Detention Center.
Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison
Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty To Murder Of 13-Year-Old He Stabbed To Death On Mother's Day
"I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," teenager Aiden Fucci told the court after entering a guilty plea, avoiding trial for the 2021 murder. A Florida teenager who was accused of stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times on Mother’s Day nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to her murder.
Arrest made in mysterious murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, police say more suspects likely
Police in Florida have made an arrest related to the murder of Jared Bridegan, a father of four and executive at Microsoft who was mysteriously shot and killed last year.Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and felony child abuse, all relating to Mr Bridegan’s murder.Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith shared news of the arrest during a press conference on Wednesday.Melissa Nelson, the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District, told reporters that there are other suspects under consideration."We...
HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Tells Court Who Allegedly Killed Rapper
XXXTENTACION‘s murder trial is currently underway, and the latest developments in the courtroom include one of the four murder suspects describing in detail what happened, as well as accusing one of his alleged three cohorts of witness intimidation. Wednesday (February 8) was day three of the trial, and co-defendant...
hotnewhiphop.com
XXXTENTACION Murder Trial To Begin This Week
While jury selection is still underway, three of four initial codefendants will stand trial starting sometime this week. Trial for the murder of XXXTENTACION is set to begin later this week, five years after the 2018 armed robbery that took his life. Furthermore, jury selection for the trial hasn’t finished, but NBC6 reported that trial will begin this week. Moreover, codefendants Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome will stand trial.
Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial: Inside Aiden Fucci’s Guilty Plea
Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is now 16. He was 14 at the time of the killing. Court TV's Matt Johnson, who was in the courtroom, explains what happened in court today. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell appear in court as defense and prosecutors signal intent to argue about religion during triple murder trial
Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a doomsday-cult-connected mother of two dead children, and her current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, appeared in Fremont County court on Thursday to deal with various pretrial motions related to their shared triple murder charges. During the hearing, each side touched upon religion in the cult-connected case.
Prosecutors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continue to lay out evidence of alleged financial crimes
Witnesses in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday shored up earlier testimony of his former law group's chief financial officer, who'd spoken about discovering what prosecutors allege were his financial crimes that could have helped lead to the killings of his wife and son.
CBC News
Calvin Lewis found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of partner
A judge has found Calvin Lewis guilty of murdering his partner in their southeastern New Brunswick home, rejecting a defence argument that he was provoked by the victim. Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart ruled Lewis was found guilty of second-degree murder in a verdict Friday. Lewis had been...
Comments / 0