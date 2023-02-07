Read full article on original website
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Coach of the Week: Parkview-Albany's Joel Steinmann
ORFORDVILLE, Wis -- 1982 was the last time Parkview-Albany wrestling won a conference title until this season. It was a first for longtime head coach Joel Steinmann, who credits his team's success to one word: respect. And that's something he wants his Vikings to give on and off the mat.
Donald W. "Don" Judd
MONROE - Donald W. “Don” Judd, age 66, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Madison on Oct. 11, 1956, to Ralph and Norma (Urdahl) Judd, Don was the cherished husband of Debra (Purves) Judd, whom he married in 2014.
In the 608: 'Dip for Dozer' celebrating 18 years giving back to community
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - Dip for Dozer is the primary fundraising event for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship. It was established in memory of Dustin "Dozer" Zuelsdorf. The dip has become a local tradition and brings many back home for the weekend. The funds are raised right at home and stay local. Dippers, sponsors and spectators can all take pride in making these scholarships possible.
Warhawks officially introduce Jace Rindahl as head football coach
WHITEWATER, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials on Thursday officially introduced Cambridge native Jace Rindahl as the Warhawks' next head football coach. Rindahl is no stranger to the program; as a player, he was a first-team All-American and a national champion.
LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
The colosseum lies in ruins
Except this isn’t ancient Rome. This is what was left of the Wisconsin State Capitol’s senate chamber after it was gutted by fire in the middle of the night on Feb. 27, 1904. This eerie shot is stored in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s records with no photographer credited, but it was likely taken by a professional — in 1904, snapping a photo was no simple task. (Incidentally, just 23 years earlier, a farmer from Cambria, Wisconsin, invented the first roll film camera, an advancement that helped bring photography to the masses after Kodak founder George Eastman purchased several of the farmer’s patents — still, it wasn’t like everybody was wandering around carrying a box camera and a tripod.)
Badgers looking to stop skid, defeat top-ranked rival Gophers
MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time since 2014, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will welcome the number one team in the country to the Kohl Center with top-ranked Minnesota in town for the weekend rivalry series. That year, the Gophers entered as number one, but the Badgers swept them...
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side slated to close
MADISON, Wis. -- The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side is slated to close as the retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. The east side store, located at 4275 Lien Road, was included on an updated list released this week of nearly 300 Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon stores set to close.
Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Man charged in downtown Madison homicide sentenced to life in prison following guilty plea
MADISON, Wis. -- One of two men charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Madison last spring has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to shooting a man outside of the Dane County Jail. Demone Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree intentional homicide. A...
Suspect in Friday downtown bank robbery arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. -- Police in Madison arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with a Friday bank robbery in the city's downtown. The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Bank on East Main Street, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an incident report Wednesday afternoon. The suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money.
Snow emergency declared in Madison, all streets to be plowed starting Thursday afternoon
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday. The city's Streets Division said it would begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews had been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
UW-Madison campus roads reopen following slippery conditions that also delayed Metro Transit buses
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution.
Attic fire causes $50K in damage, Monona Fire Department says
MONONA, Wis. -- An attic fire at a home in Monona Thursday afternoon caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, the city's fire department said. The fire broke out around 2:35 p.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Outlook Street. In a news release, the Monona Fire Department said firefighters found flames coming from the home's attic and put them out with a water can.
Man has wallet stolen outside Monona gym; police searching for suspect
MONONA, Wis. -- Police in Monona are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery outside a gym in the city earlier this week. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside the Planet Fitness in the 2300 block of West Broadway.
Not guilty plea entered for Lyndon Station bar owner charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. -- A Juneau County court entered a not guilty plea Wednesday for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of trying to blow it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges, including arson, in the Sept. 1, 2022, explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
Madison police make arrests in summer car thefts
MADISON, Wis. -- Three teenagers were charged on Wednesday in connection to a string of burglary, car theft and fraud cases across Madison last summer. The three teens are accused of working together to steal wallets and other items, and using stolen credit cards to buy gas and snacks at gas stations around town. Two are also accused of stealing vehicles.
