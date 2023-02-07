GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Educators want students in the classroom every day of the school year, but Wednesday, Feb. 8 is an especially important day for kids to show up to school. This Wednesday is one of two annual count days in Michigan, when the state requires public schools to take an official tally of their student attendance numbers. That data is critical because each student who shows up on count day translates into how much per-pupil funding districts will receive the following year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO