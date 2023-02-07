ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

iheart.com

GRPM offering educational classes again

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing back its educational classes series in March. The classes will focus on four of he exhibits the museum currently has on display: Sturgeon Excursion, Sustainable Fashion, Solar System Discovery and the Paradox of Poison. The classes are open to anyone 8 or older.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Families urged to send their kids to school Wednesday, Feb. 8, for Michigan count day

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Educators want students in the classroom every day of the school year, but Wednesday, Feb. 8 is an especially important day for kids to show up to school. This Wednesday is one of two annual count days in Michigan, when the state requires public schools to take an official tally of their student attendance numbers. That data is critical because each student who shows up on count day translates into how much per-pupil funding districts will receive the following year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement

KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Heights City Hall in peril with several open positions

As the city grapples with several vacant leadership positions, the Muskegon Heights City Council Monday called an emergency meeting to discuss next steps. The termination of Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell last month has left area residents with a City Hall in peril. After a divided city council voted...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

