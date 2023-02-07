Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
iheart.com
GRPM offering educational classes again
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing back its educational classes series in March. The classes will focus on four of he exhibits the museum currently has on display: Sturgeon Excursion, Sustainable Fashion, Solar System Discovery and the Paradox of Poison. The classes are open to anyone 8 or older.
Grand Rapids school apologizes after Black History Month lunch menu offends student
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A West Michigan school district has apologized after a student raised concerns that food being served for a Black History Month lunch showed an appearance of racism. At least one student came forward about the lunch menu items -- fried chicken, collard greens, cornbread, macaroni and...
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
Muskegon Heights Academy and charter management company parting ways after six months of turmoil
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – After a tumultuous six months of staffing shortages, compliance violations and management issues at the Muskegon Heights Academy Public School System, the academy’s board of directors and the company hired to run the school system have both decided to part ways. The Muskegon Heights...
Families urged to send their kids to school Wednesday, Feb. 8, for Michigan count day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Educators want students in the classroom every day of the school year, but Wednesday, Feb. 8 is an especially important day for kids to show up to school. This Wednesday is one of two annual count days in Michigan, when the state requires public schools to take an official tally of their student attendance numbers. That data is critical because each student who shows up on count day translates into how much per-pupil funding districts will receive the following year.
West Michigan child care operator locked kids in tents, state claims
ROCKFORD, MI – The state suspended a woman’s license to run a child care business in her home after learning she was allegedly locking children inside tents over the last two years, records show. Connie Rookus has been a running group child care home – with a licensed...
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Parents want metal detectors at Grand Rapids school where student was found with loaded gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parents are asking Grand Rapids school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at Burton Middle School after a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession in January. The district held a community public safety meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss...
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
Diversity statement aimed at Ottawa County board adopted by Grand Haven council
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Grand Haven city officials have sent a pointed message criticizing Ottawa County’s dissolution of its diversity, equity and inclusion office and “reaffirming” the city’s own commitment to “welcoming” all people. The “Resolution Reaffirming the City of Grand Haven’s DEI...
Ottawa County finalizing plans to create 1,000 new childcare spots with COVID funding
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ottawa County’s largest employer soon will break ground on an $18 million childcare facility as part of a larger program to create 1,000 new childcare spots in the county to meet an overwhelming need for affordable childcare. Gentex’s project is part of an Ottawa...
Grand Rapids nonprofit offering alcohol-free Super Bowl party for addiction recovery community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Guiding Light, the longtime Grand Rapids nonprofit known for its addiction recovery services, will host its annual Sober Bowl event during the Super Bowl LVII game this weekend. The gathering at 255 Division Ave. S is for men who are part of the nonprofit’s addiction recovery...
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
‘We’re scrambling to catch up:’ Black residents say river restoration engagement efforts fall short
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With plans underway to spend millions on park and trail improvements along the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Black community leaders spoke Wednesday about the need to ensure all residents benefit from and share in those investments. Residents and community groups, including the Grand Rapids...
Fox17
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
Emerging vintage retail corridor in Muskegon to get new plan from MSU students
MUSKEGON, MI – From antiques to bail bonds and window glass to trendy coffee, downtown Muskegon’s Pine Street is an eclectic collection of old and new that’s ready for a makeover. The Pine Street corridor, which also includes Muskegon County’s Hall of Justice, is the focus of...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Heights City Hall in peril with several open positions
As the city grapples with several vacant leadership positions, the Muskegon Heights City Council Monday called an emergency meeting to discuss next steps. The termination of Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell last month has left area residents with a City Hall in peril. After a divided city council voted...
Hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County focus of public input meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County is the focus of a public input meeting, with attendance helping bolster a grant request for more trail development. The Duck Creek Natural Area, a 310-acre wooded parcel owned by Fruitland Township, has some trails, but...
