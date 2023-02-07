ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man's Funny Impersonation of How Moms Act at the Airport Is Totally Spot-On

By Kathleen Joyce
 2 days ago

Last year there was a viral social media trend dedicated to depicting the stereotypical "Airport Dad." People filmed their dads' airport antics or impersonated their pops to the best of their ability, much to the delight of millions of viewers. In all that hubbub, though, one demographic got overlooked- the Airport Mom .

Well, comedian @alxjames is about to change that. In a recent video, Alx portrayed this very silly interpretation of an "Airport Mom" to hilarious effect!

LOL! Finally, the quintessential Airport Mom gets her time in the spotlight! We think Alx has a highly specific example in mind with this portrayal, but there are some truths in there a lot of us can relate too. Like, Mom's gotta have her neck pillow! And why does it always seem like moms see somebody they recognize no matter where they go in the world? Alx was dead on with that part!

Alx's viewers were laughing at the extremes taken to film this sketch- namely, shooting it on location! "You doing this in the airport is insane LMFAOOOOO," laughed @immaschnack. "The courage to wear this wig in the airport. You’re forever my fave," praised @simplebeauties.

Lots of people saw their own moms represented in Alx's goofy portrayal, too. "You see that plane? YES MOM ITS THE AIRPORT! If this isn’t my mom lawdddd," @abconley2 cracked up. "Recognizing someone 2000 miles from home is TOO accurate. I swear my mom knows everyone," @becc_uhh agreed.

Why should Airport Dads have all the fun? It's time the Airport Mom had her place in the sun, too, and we're glad for Alx finally bringing this character archetype to light!

