Your favorite sandwiches in the Circle City

 2 days ago
Have you tried The Flesher from Gold Leaf yet?

Photo via @goldleafindy

In a recent newsletter, we asked you what your favorite sandwich in the city was, and the outpouring of loaf you had for your local shops made us melt like a panini.

Here are your top 10 recs , based on the number of shoutouts the sammies received:

  • Goose the Market | We couldn’t believe how many of you specifically recommended the Batali — which is piled high with soppressata, copocollo, provolone, and various toppings. The Wednesday Muffaletta was also highly recommended.
  • Turchetti’s Salumeria | The Rosino is the top dog at this Fountain Square butcher, followed closely by the pastrami sandwich .
  • Shapiro’s Delicatessen | What’s more classic than ordering a pastrami on rye or a Reuben from this Circle City staple that’s been around for over 100 years ?
  • GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet | According to you, you can’t go wrong with the Masala Focaccia, the Spinach Melt, or the Wasabi Grilled Cheese — all of which are vegetarian, by the way.
  • 10th Street Diner | This 100% vegan restaurant serves a mean Reuben , and might we recommend a side of Brussels sprouts with that?
  • Sahm’s Place | The Malibu Melt and the Buff Chick (buffalo chicken sandwich) are go-tos for this spot. Pro tip: Sahm’s offers a gluten-free bun option.
  • Subito Soups | The Walla comes with ham, Swiss cheese, and honey-dijon mayo on grilled ciabatta.
  • Greiner’s | Hoosiers are recommending the Hot Toddy at this Instagrammable take-out eatery south of Fountain Square.
  • Hoagies & Hops | This sub spot makes authentic Pennsylvania hoagies , and it’s no surprise that its Philly cheesesteaks are popular among Hoosiers.
  • Red Key Tavern | This iconic north side bar is known for its Braunschweiger sandwich , which contains liverwurst , onion, and other seasonings.

6AM City

