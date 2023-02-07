Your favorite sandwiches in the Circle City

Everyone I know loves pizza, and here's a perfect recipe to bring to your next potluck or just make any time at home! It's really easy to throw together and is sure to please. This pizza casserole has all the flavors of a fresh pizzeria pizza piled high and baked to perfection. Its ricotta cheese is reminiscent of lasagna but this is so much easier to make! If you want you can prepare it ahead of time and keep in the refrigerator overnight and whenever you're ready, bring it to room temperature and bake.

18 DAYS AGO