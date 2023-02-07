Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors

Woodland Middle School is at 1061 Euharlee Road in Euharlee. Facebook

A Woodland Middle School student faces felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery charges following an incident in a Woodland Middle School restroom on Monday, according to Bartow County Schools.

In a release to parents, the school system shared the following:

“In the morning hours, school administrators were notified of a male student who hit another male student in a restroom with a pair of scissors. The suspect was quickly contained and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

“Strict disciplinary action was taken and charges could be forthcoming. A rigorous investigation was conducted and we appreciate our school community for its support and patience as we work to maintain the safety and security of our award-winning school.”

The charges were confirmed on Tuesday.