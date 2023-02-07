In the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has struck Turkey and northwest Syria, killing hundreds of people across both nations, here are some the largest earthquakes from around the world during the past two decades.14 August 2021HaitiA 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging about 13,000 homes.Follow the latest on the aftermath of the Turkey earthquake here28 September 2018IndonesiaA 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi, resulting in a 1.5 metre tsunami and killing more than 4,300 people.12 November 2017IranA magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the eastern Kermanshah region,...

