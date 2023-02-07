ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia

A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
A timeline of world’s strongest earthquakes over the last 20 years

In the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has struck Turkey and northwest Syria, killing hundreds of people across both nations, here are some the largest earthquakes from around the world during the past two decades.14 August 2021HaitiA 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging about 13,000 homes.Follow the latest on the aftermath of the Turkey earthquake here28 September 2018IndonesiaA 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi, resulting in a 1.5 metre tsunami and killing more than 4,300 people.12 November 2017IranA magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the eastern Kermanshah region,...
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]

An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
Earthquake Scientist Shares What Not To Do When One Strikes

T​his story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like this and weekday weather updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The devastating earthquake in Turkey is a reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time. I grew up on...
Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 as restaurant collapses

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua’s northern...
Why the earthquake in Turkey, Syria was so devastating

More than 2,000 people died and thousands more were injured following a massive earthquake that hit Gaziantep, a town in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday morning. Additional aftershocks, including one almost as strong as the initial quake, made it an especially disastrous event.  Registering as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the Gaziantep event is…
