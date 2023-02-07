ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 2 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A New York man found a visit to his cousin in Maryland to be a profitable vacation when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Prabhjit Singh of New York won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting his cousin in Maryland. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Prabhjit Singh, 27, told Maryland Lottery officials he was visiting his cousin in Maryland and decided to buy some lottery tickets while waiting for his cousin to get off work at the 7-Eleven #20772 store in Woodlawn.

One of Singh's tickets, a $10 Six Figures ticket, revealed a $100,000 prize.

"When I scanned the ticket, it said it was a $100,000 winner," Singh said. "I'm thinking the scanner must be broken, so I gave the ticket to my cousin to scan it."

Singh's cousin confirmed he was a top prize winner.

The winner, who drives a semi truck, said he plans to invest his winnings into his business.

I hope he buys a home well wait a minute $100,000 really don't mean much anymore since Joe Biden increase the inflation I just hope the best for this man

