Hard Water Stains Are No Match for This Simple At-home Cleaning Mix

There is a LOT that goes into cleaning a bathroom . You have to think about so many spaces, and even the different textures of those spaces. After all, cleaning the floor might take an entirely different process from the shower versus the toilet, etc. That isn’t even considering the headache that is hard water and hard water stains!



Luckily, there’s a quick mix you can whip up with everyday household ingredients that will eliminate those hard water stains in a jiffy, as Kate of Kate_CleanHome explains!

So, let’s talk hard water for a second. Hard water itself isn’t actually hard (then it would be ice, haha), but rather water that still has a lot of chemicals and minerals in it, for one reason or another. It could be that the water comes from a well, or that you don’t have a filter in place. The most common minerals are calcium and magnesium, and these two build up fairly quickly and can cause rings, spots, and all other sorts of ugly marks on various surfaces.

Next up, let’s talk about cleaning. Unless you have the moolah to splurge on a water filter or a treatment plan for your entire house, then you need to come up with some method for cleaning. Luckily Kate has a simple homemade remedy that could solve this issue!



In a large spray bottle, mix up a batch of vinegar, rubbing alcohol, and Dawn dish soap in a 3:1 ratio, meaning you’ll use a lot more vinegar than the other two ingredients. Swish your spray bottle around to make sure the liquids are thoroughly mixed, then you can use it on any hard water spots you see. Simply spray, then give it a quick wipe-down and voila - those spots will be gone as if by magic!



