Yorktown, NY

Yorktown School District Honors Huskers Soccer

By Tom Walogorsky
 2 days ago

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - The Yorktown Central School District Board of Education honored the Yorktown High School Boys' Varsity Soccer team for their achievements during the season at its Jan. 23 meeting.

“Our town has a very rich history of athletics and academic achievements,” Superintendent Ron Hattar said. “Looking back, I can't find another team that achieved what you did, and that is just so special for a school district with a history of academic and athletic excellence.”

Hattar presented the members of the team with certificates dedicated to their athletic achievements. The team won a section title and went on to the regional championships.

“When athletics fade, when you're in your careers, you'll look back at this time and think about not only how proud you made yourselves but how proud you made your parents and how proud you made this community,” Hattar said. “You were the talk of athletics in the fall.”

Hattar also thanked Athletic Director Rob Barrett and Coach Zoran Milojevic for their hard work in mentoring the team.

“I think you'll agree that Coach Zoran has been absolutely incredible,” remarked Hattar. “I remember meeting with Coach Zoran, we spent almost an hour together, soccer did not come up once. We talked about creating a great atmosphere for all the players, and the importance of being positive and supportive of our students.”

Barrett thanked the board for their support, and congratulated the team for the hard work they had performed over the prior year.

“I can’t tell you how many all-section, all-league, all-region, all-state players that we have here,” he said. “They've been recognized over and over for their accomplishments and rightfully so.”

“This group of young men dominated the playing field but also excelled in the classroom,” Coach Zoran added. “What I think was really important, on top of these accolades, was those intangible effects that this group of young men had on the wider community.”

