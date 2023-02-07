Read full article on original website
Related
50 years of hip-hop fashion on display at pop-up exhibit
NEW YORK -- It's a genre of music that, to many of its fans, is way more than just lyrics and melodies, it's part of their lifestyle and fashion. In its 50 years, hip-hop has brought along many trends. As it marks this major milestone, the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology is honoring its legacy with a pop-up exhibit. It's dedicated to celebrating the birth of hip-hop and its influence in fashion. It's called Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style. "Hip-hop style is American style," said Elizabeth Way, co-curator of the exhibit. "Hip-hop fashion is...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Elle
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
Oprah Winfrey Gives Power Suiting a Sparkling Twist in Sequin Blazer & Crocodile Boots at Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Premiere
Oprah Winfrey made a shimmering arrival at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures yesterday. The media mogul was joined by other stars like Tiffany Haddish, Jalen Rose, Angela Rye and Jurnee Smollett. Winfrey suited up in a matching blazer and trousers covered in sequin. The set showcases a seamless blend of a clever textural mixture of lustrous silks and glimmers of sparkling sequins, making it an easy day-to-night look. It is tailored with a straight silhouette, and the glittering sequin jacket boasts a double-breasted style complete with peak...
Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier
On Feb. 2, Lourdes Leon — the daughter of legendary pop star Madonna — got all dressed up to attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2023 fashion show in New York City. But thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, some fans are speculating that she was actually denied entry. In preparation for the event, the 26-year-old model wore a full denim look featuring a long jean skirt with a thigh-high leg slit and a matching bustier top. However, according to People, her seat at the show remained empty.
Erykah Badu Talks Music, Style, And Her Second-Coming For 'Vogue'
Erykah Badu is the latest Vogue cover star, opening up about her influence on music, fashion, and so much more. For the magazine’s March issue, friends and family of the four-time Grammy winner describe Badu’s enduring and otherworldly influence. The beloved singer also gives us a sneak peek at her 2023 to-do list, which includes continuing her work as a doula, breaking into the cannabis industry, and a number of exciting collaborations.
Hypebae
Marc Jacobs' Platform Boots Are Still Living Rent Free in Our Heads
It’s been a few days since Marc Jacobs showcased its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, and the chunky platform boots that dominated the runway are still the talk of the town. Drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ heroes, the collection cited the late Vivienne Westwood as its core influence,...
Hypebae
G-Star RAW Taps Fashion Designer David Laport for "Denim After Dark" Capsule
Long-term denim connoisseur, G-Star, has teamed up with slow fashion designer David Laport for an all-new capsule collection which aims to fuse denim’s casual nature with the subversive design methods of Haute Couture. Dubbed “Denim After Dark,” the new capsule merges Laport’s expressive design ethos with G-Star RAW‘s longstanding...
Doja Cat Shuts Down The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered In Swarovski Crystals
Doja Cat looked like a work of art, too!
The Newly-Launched Latin American Fashion Awards Will Honor Talent in 12 Categories
As the fashion industry continues its attempts to diversify and expand the meaning of what communities are welcome and exalted, a new initiative that will highlight the contributions of Latin American designers and creatives has been announced: the Latin American Fashion Awards. “We feel the time is right, as the...
Bergdorf Goodman’s Immersive Campaign to Support Independent, New York City Brands
Bergdorf Goodman is digging into its hometown legacy with help from a celebrated illustrator. On Wednesday, the luxury department store unveils “Only in New York,” a 360-degree campaign featuring drawings by New York born-and-bred artist, Joana Avillez.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the Looks The immersive project leverages Bergdorf’s investment in independent, New York-based fashion labels. The retailer enlisted Avillez to draw a fantasy dinner party of current New Yorkers, dressed in locally designed brands. They include Bergdorf’s fashion director Linda Fargo, alongside stylist Dara Allen,...
Louis Vuitton Ties Up With Artists to Reinterpret LV Trainer Style
MILAN — Louis Vuitton has tied up with artists Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones and the estate of Rammellzee to reinterpret the LV Trainer sneaker style, which was originally designed by the late Virgil Abloh for spring 2019, his debut collection as men’s creative director of the brand.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Developed by the company in the last few months based on an idea initiated in 2021 by Abloh in partnership with Sky Gellatly, the project marks the first iteration of a new series of artistic...
Charli XCX and Big Freedia Bring the Party to Saks’ Aman Takeover
We won’t claim to have been present at every single evening soiree the Jazz Club at the Aman New York has played host to, but we’re fairly confident in saying that Wednesday night’s Saks party was the introduction of the air horn to the venue, as well as the first time a call for “ass shaking” has been made from the stage. Saks kicked off New York Fashion Week with its usual pre-week bash, moving the party from L’Avenue to the lower level music venue at the Aman hotel. The evening was hosted by Emma Roberts, the new face of Saks’...
New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two
The fashion calendar looks a bit leaner headed into fall, but a dearth of activations from European houses compared to last season frees up breathing room for fresh talent and some American tent poles, to hold the attention of buyers and press. For starters, WWD’s one-to-watch Kate Barton will push her “focus on multidimensional shape through textile engineering,” evidenced by the cobalt blue halter dress she’s whipped up without the use of darts or seams. It’s a slick look, but with romantic folds that will surely differentiate it from the more brutalist lines of another newcomer, Nayon Kim. More from WWDThom Browne...
Nicky Hilton Serves ’60s Style in Leopard Print Coat, Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at Marc Jacobs Runway Show
Nicky Hilton put a glamorous touch on her winter wardrobe for Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The French Sole fashion designer joined a host of A-list stars at the event including Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Anna Wintour. Hilton arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in a cozy leopard print coat. Underneath, the socialite wore a short-sleeve black lace dress. The piece had a fitted bodice and a slightly ruffled hemline. Taking inspiration from the ’60s, Hilton accessorized with black leather opera gloves and a small black handbag. The model’s hair was styled in a...
This Legendary Fashion Editor's Vintage Luggage Collection Will Be Sold at Auction Next Week
André Leon Talley's personal luggage collection will be auctioned off at Christie's on Feb. 15.
“It Was All Imagination”—Arthur Elgort at the Fondation Azzedine Alaia in Paris
Yesterday afternoon in Paris, as men’s fashion week was wrapping up, Arthur Elgort held court at the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, welcoming old friends and peers including Sarah Moon, Dominique Issermann, Paolo and Laetitia Roversi, the models Marpessa Hennink and Linda Spierings, and scores of others to the opening of the exhibition “Azzedine Alaïa, Arthur Elgort. Freedom,” curated and directed by Carla Sozzani and Olivier Saillard.
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
CBC News
Kahnawà:ke designer is making her international debut at New York Fashion Week
This story is a collaboration between Concordia University's journalism department, Kahnawake Survival School and CBC Montreal. When Karonienhawe Diabo was seven years old, she began creating fashion designs for her dolls. She would use scrap materials that her grandmother and aunts left behind and would create outfits. Now, she has...
Paco Rabanne, celebrated fashion designer known for futuristic metal work, dies at 88
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric designs and perfumes, has died. He was 88.
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0