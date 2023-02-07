NEW YORK -- It's a genre of music that, to many of its fans, is way more than just lyrics and melodies, it's part of their lifestyle and fashion. In its 50 years, hip-hop has brought along many trends. As it marks this major milestone, the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology is honoring its legacy with a pop-up exhibit. It's dedicated to celebrating the birth of hip-hop and its influence in fashion. It's called Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style. "Hip-hop style is American style," said Elizabeth Way, co-curator of the exhibit. "Hip-hop fashion is...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO