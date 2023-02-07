ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

Garden City man sentenced to 15 years after asking undercover agent to create child pornography

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday, Feb. 6, for attempted sexual exploitation of children, according to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Collin Patrick Valenti, 25, of Garden City, pleaded guilty to asking an individual, who he believed to be a parent but was actually an undercover agent, to send a video of the parent performing a sex act on the individual's minor child.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice says that Valenti engaged in hands-on abuse of a child.

"He also pretended to be a teenage girl online to obtain sexually explicit photographs of a minor teenage boy," said Ison. "Valenti admitted that on approximately 50 other occasions he sought sexually explicit images of children from individuals he believed to be the parents of the children."

The Northeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force investigated this case.

"This offender requested that another individual create a horrific image of sexual abuse. We can only be thankful that he was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer and not another abuser so that he could not cause harm to another minor. This office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies as they proactively work to find and stop those who seek to exploit and abuse children." U.S. Attorney Ison stated.

