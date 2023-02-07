A third man has been sentenced to federal prison because of a Ponzi scheme started by a Rochester man. Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Paul LaRocco of Ocala, Florida was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of mail fraud in a scheme started by Christopher Parris. LaRocco worked for Parris at a tax and financial consulting firm that encouraged people to invest in medical supply and research companies. LaRocco and Parris instead used the money to finance their own lifestyles.

