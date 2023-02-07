Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plattsburgh Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh man will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. According to the DA, Kristopher A. Duncan was sentenced to four years in state prison and five years of post release supervision after he pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.
13 WHAM
Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19.
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
13 WHAM
Man accused of killing parents, sister in Henrietta arraigned on third murder charge
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of killing his parents and sister inside his parents' Henrietta home last month appeared in court on a new indictment Wednesday. Rajab Banahi, 39, was arraigned on an indictment alleging he murdered his sister, Masuda Banahi, 43, who died Jan. 28 from injuries she sustained in the Jan. 11 attack.
13 WHAM
Suspect in 1988 Pan Am 103 bombing pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The Libyan man suspected of making the bomb in the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am 103 pleaded not guilty Wednesday. 270 people were killed, including Karen Hunt of Webster, when Flight 102 blew up over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Webster was among 35 Syracuse University...
Florida man sentenced for role in Ponzi scheme run by Rochester man
60-year-old Florida resident Paul LaRocco has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after being convicted of mail fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.
13 WHAM
Penfield student, 13, arrested after allegedly pointing replica handgun in school hallway
Penfield, N.Y. — A 13-year-old student is accused of pointing a replica handgun at other students at Bay Trail Middle School. Deputies responded to the school on Scribner Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student who brought what appeared to be a gun to school.
iheart.com
Third Man Sentenced in Ponzi Scheme Case
A third man has been sentenced to federal prison because of a Ponzi scheme started by a Rochester man. Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Paul LaRocco of Ocala, Florida was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of mail fraud in a scheme started by Christopher Parris. LaRocco worked for Parris at a tax and financial consulting firm that encouraged people to invest in medical supply and research companies. LaRocco and Parris instead used the money to finance their own lifestyles.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova resigns amid stolen Rolex investigation
WILLISTON, Vt. — Giancarlo DiGenova, the Vermont State trooper who was accused of grand larceny in December has resigned, a state police spokesperson confirmed to NBC5 on Tuesday. DiGenova, had been suspended with pay in December as the agency launched an investigation into possible grand larceny, possession of stolen...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Colchester High School incident a hoax
COLCHESTER — Police say a call reporting a violent act at Colchester High School was a hoax. The caller stated that several students and a teacher were injured at around 9:40 a.m. today. Responding officers met with school administrators and their response protocols were activated and the school placed...
13 WHAM
Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
newportdispatch.com
Middlebury police looking to ID man and woman
MIDDLEBURY — Police in Middlebury say they are looking to identify two individuals. Officer Mason put out the request on social medai this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact him by email at [email protected]. You can also call 802-388-3191. At this time police have not said...
WHEC TV-10
Second incident in three weeks: Woman stomped on, pepper sprayed at Dave and Buster’s
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – This is not the first incident at Dave and Buster’s, it’s the second in three weeks. An employee who captured video of it says these fights are just one too many. News10NBC found out they are happening at Dave and Busters all across the...
Greece police officer sues town, department, Supervisor Reilich over whistleblower ‘retaliation’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Officer Casey Voelkl has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Greece, Greece Police Department, Supervisor Bill Reilich, and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini for what he calls “retaliation” against him in the wake of former Chief Drew Forsythe’s DWAI crash. Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while […]
Seven dogs, six puppies seized from home in Cohocton
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Over a dozen animals were seized and two people were arrested from a house in Cohocton after police investigated suspected animal neglect, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says. According to police, on Feb. 3, 23-year-old Emma C. Miller, and 41-year-old Shawn D. Semple of Cohocton were arrested and charged with Failure to […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
