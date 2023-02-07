Read full article on original website
KTVL
Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
KTVL
North Medford to NASA: robotics engineer speaks to students
MEDFORD, Ore. — Matt Heverly first visited the North Medford High School Planetarium in 1985 when he was a student at Kennedy Elementary School. Years later, he finds himself in Pasadena as an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Mars may just be a distant red dot in the...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
KTVL
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS APPOINT CURT BOICE AS STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Commissioners from Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties recently held a joint session in Coquille and chose Curry County Commissioner Court Boice to fill the House District 1 State Representative seat. The seat was vacated by Representative David Brock Smith when he was appointed to the Oregon State Senate on January...
kpic
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 2/7 – Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest, Accident at Table Rock Road and Vilas Road Shuts Down Traffic For Hours
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest. On February 6th, 2023, at 5:26 PM, officers with the Medford Police Department were...
newschoolbeer.com
Klamath Basin Brewing Sold to Southern Oregon Brewery
Southern Oregon’s beer scene is thriving despite the recent closure of nearly 17-year old Klamath Basin Brewing as Medford, Oregon’s Common Block Brewing steps in to revive the brewpub. Klamath Basin was one of the recent big Oregon breweries to close, the hole it left has been felt by the local Klamath Falls community and longtime tourists visiting the nearby Crater Lake.
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
KDRV
Britt Festival Orchestra 2023 season line-up announced, ticket sales start Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- The Britt Music and Arts Festival says today its orchestra is returning to this summer's performance line-up with a film score and four guest artists. The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) today announced its 2023 season. BFO says it is "anchoring Oregon’s Britt Music and Arts Festival with three weeks of exciting open-air programming in historic Jacksonville, Oregon."
KTVL
Ask the Expert: Identifying signs of heart attack
SOUTHERN OREGON — News10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of healthcare professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. In this edition, Valley Immediate Care Medical Director Dr. Mona McArdle spoke about the ways to identify a heart attack, which...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree child neglect by Roseburg Police Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:15 p.m. his five-year old juvenile was found wandering around the area of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Boulder Drive wearing only a diaper. The child was taken into protective custody and a safety plan was created with the father.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant
Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
KCBY
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
KDRV
New report shows housing sales decreased "dramatically" in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A new report released by the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors shows that housing sales, from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023, decreased "dramatically" in Jackson County. According to the report home sales in almost every category and city, decreased during that time frame, with Jackson County...
