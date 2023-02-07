Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire. According to a release, a caller...
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
WEAU-TV 13
New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning. Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test. Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor,...
River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the departure of former head coach Wesley Beschorner, UW-Eau Claire completes their search for a new football head coach. Plus, tons of prep hockey action for both boys and girls teams. On the boys slate, Memorial hosts Menomonie, Chippewa Falls looks to knock off...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This edition of SportScene features the rematch of Fall Creek vs Bloomer in boys’ basketball. Also in boys’ basketball Elk Mound took on Boyceville. And UW-Eau Claire prepare to wrap up their regular seasons.
River Falls Journal
County transfers land thought to be Glenwood City's
After 27 years, Glenwood City and St. Croix County realized that the 1.06 acres of land where the Glenwood City recycling center sits was never legally transferred to the city. In 1996, the county transferred plots of land around the St. Croix fairgrounds to Glenwood City. It was 2023 when...
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set for teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another is scheduled for arraignment and had his bond set during an initial appearance in court Wednesday. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Morning Rotary hosting “Super Beans” Bean Bags Tournament Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Morning Rotary’s 2023 “Super Beans” Bean Bag Tournament is set for March 10th at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street in Eau Claire. The event will run from 6 pm until 11 pm. Teams of two can sign up for $75...
WEAU-TV 13
Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was convicted of a 2021 stabbing in the city was sentenced to probation Thursday. 35-year-old James Sande, who was 32 at the time of the stabbing, was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation on one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers. Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.
WEAU-TV 13
44th Annual Home & Garden Show
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association presents the 44th Annual Home & Garden Show February 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza. Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm. Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm. Sunday Feb 19 10am –...
WEAU-TV 13
Get out your fishing gear the annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It may be time to organize your tacklebox because the 10th annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is at Lake Wissota Saturday, Feb. 11th. On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. contestants will put their fishing skills to the test and have the chance to win prizes such as fishing gear, a cooler, or money. People can also enter a drawing for a two year lease on a Ford F150. The Lake Wissota Lions Club will be there to host activities and give out hotdogs to kids.
WEAU-TV 13
Grammy winner says winning song has a connection to the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native and recent Grammy winner Geoffrey Keezer says that the award-winning song that earned him the honor has a big connection to the Chippewa Valley. On Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards, the jazz pianist and Eau Claire Memorial graduate won a...
WEAU-TV 13
Voluntary recall issued for Lotts-A-Meat products
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A voluntary recall has been issued for certain packaged meat products produced by Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the products contained undeclared allergens and restricted ingredients and were made without inspection. No one has reported any...
