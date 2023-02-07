EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It may be time to organize your tacklebox because the 10th annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is at Lake Wissota Saturday, Feb. 11th. On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. contestants will put their fishing skills to the test and have the chance to win prizes such as fishing gear, a cooler, or money. People can also enter a drawing for a two year lease on a Ford F150. The Lake Wissota Lions Club will be there to host activities and give out hotdogs to kids.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO