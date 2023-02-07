ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire. According to a release, a caller...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE

Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
PRESCOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning. Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test. Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the departure of former head coach Wesley Beschorner, UW-Eau Claire completes their search for a new football head coach. Plus, tons of prep hockey action for both boys and girls teams. On the boys slate, Memorial hosts Menomonie, Chippewa Falls looks to knock off...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This edition of SportScene features the rematch of Fall Creek vs Bloomer in boys’ basketball. Also in boys’ basketball Elk Mound took on Boyceville. And UW-Eau Claire prepare to wrap up their regular seasons.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

County transfers land thought to be Glenwood City's

After 27 years, Glenwood City and St. Croix County realized that the 1.06 acres of land where the Glenwood City recycling center sits was never legally transferred to the city. In 1996, the county transferred plots of land around the St. Croix fairgrounds to Glenwood City. It was 2023 when...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was convicted of a 2021 stabbing in the city was sentenced to probation Thursday. 35-year-old James Sande, who was 32 at the time of the stabbing, was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation on one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel

BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers. Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

44th Annual Home & Garden Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association presents the 44th Annual Home & Garden Show February 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza. Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm. Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm. Sunday Feb 19 10am –...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Get out your fishing gear the annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is back

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It may be time to organize your tacklebox because the 10th annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is at Lake Wissota Saturday, Feb. 11th. On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. contestants will put their fishing skills to the test and have the chance to win prizes such as fishing gear, a cooler, or money. People can also enter a drawing for a two year lease on a Ford F150. The Lake Wissota Lions Club will be there to host activities and give out hotdogs to kids.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Voluntary recall issued for Lotts-A-Meat products

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A voluntary recall has been issued for certain packaged meat products produced by Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the products contained undeclared allergens and restricted ingredients and were made without inspection. No one has reported any...
BLOOMER, WI

