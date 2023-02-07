Read full article on original website
Lewis County Highway Department urges people to drive with caution amid heavy rain
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Highway Department is urging people to drive with caution as heavy rains continue into Thursday night. Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said due to the heavy rains and existing snowbanks, many roads have standing water and ponding, which can lead to hydroplaning and a loss of control.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of intoxicated driving in Carthage: NYSP
CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Patrick M. Green, 45, of Carthage, NY was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). Troopers say the arrest took place...
wwnytv.com
Rain today with wind advisories later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, about average for this time of year, but that will change as a warm front moves through. We’ll get rain today, which could start as freezing rain. That changes to all rain as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 40s.
informnny.com
Wind advisory issued for Jefferson County with gusts up to 55 mph possible
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson County. The advisory will be in effect from Thursday at 10 p.m. through Friday at 10 a.m. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects...
wwnytv.com
STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A state police investigation involving the Lowville village police department sought, and received, paperwork from the county’s STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI receives money from the state to combat drunk driving and in turn distributes the money to local police agencies. It is used to pay for things like extra police patrols.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
wwnytv.com
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Watertown firefighters were told to help shovel out snow from fire hydrants, the firefighters’ union filed a grievance against the city. The firefighters say their contract with the city, or collective bargaining agreement, was violated when the chief ordered them to clear snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, a holiday.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
North Country schools running out of snow days in the middle of extreme winter
It's only the beginning of February but it has been a historic winter for the North Country.
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
wwnytv.com
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
WCAX
NY man charged with armed domestic dispute in front of children
FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun. It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
flackbroadcasting.com
REPORT: State Police child exploitation operation results in felony charges against ten North Country residents
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
syracuse.com
Another CNY school district buys out superintendent, who disappeared without explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – School board members approved paying Sandy Creek’s superintendent more than $70,000 after he resigns, according to a separation agreement approved late last year. Kyle Faulkner, who will officially resign from the Sandy Creek Central school district on March 10, will be paid his regular...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Lewis County resident charged with assault, strangulation and resisting arrest in alleged domestic dispute
DIANA- A North Country resident is faced with assault related charges in the wake of a reported domestic dispute last month in Lewis County, officials said. Shannon M. Ayers, 43, of Diana, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). Ayers is officially charged with one felony count of strangulation in the second-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of assault in the third-degree and resisting arrest.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Lewis County pair charged with felony assault stemming from alleged town of Leyden incident last summer
LEYDEN- A pair from Lewis County stand accused of felony assault charges from last summer, authorities say. Lucas W. Dafoe, 31, of Port Leyden, NY and Patrick H. Clifton, 26, of Glenfield, NY were both arrested last month on January 10 by the New York State Police (Lowville). Both suspects...
