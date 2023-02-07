ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of intoxicated driving in Carthage: NYSP

CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Patrick M. Green, 45, of Carthage, NY was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). Troopers say the arrest took place...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Rain today with wind advisories later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, about average for this time of year, but that will change as a warm front moves through. We’ll get rain today, which could start as freezing rain. That changes to all rain as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 40s.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A state police investigation involving the Lowville village police department sought, and received, paperwork from the county’s STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI receives money from the state to combat drunk driving and in turn distributes the money to local police agencies. It is used to pay for things like extra police patrols.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Watertown firefighters were told to help shovel out snow from fire hydrants, the firefighters’ union filed a grievance against the city. The firefighters say their contract with the city, or collective bargaining agreement, was violated when the chief ordered them to clear snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, a holiday.
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

State police search Lowville village police department

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
LOWVILLE, NY
WCAX

NY man charged with armed domestic dispute in front of children

FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun. It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.
FINE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

REPORT: State Police child exploitation operation results in felony charges against ten North Country residents

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Lewis County resident charged with assault, strangulation and resisting arrest in alleged domestic dispute

DIANA- A North Country resident is faced with assault related charges in the wake of a reported domestic dispute last month in Lewis County, officials said. Shannon M. Ayers, 43, of Diana, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). Ayers is officially charged with one felony count of strangulation in the second-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of assault in the third-degree and resisting arrest.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY

