Davenport Students’ Artworks On Display At NorthPark Mall Through Feb. 13
Artwork will be featured from Davenport Central, Davenport Mid City, Davenport North, Davenport West, Smart Intermediate, Sudlow Intermediate, The Creative Arts Academy, Walcott Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, and Wood Intermediate.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
A Beatles sister fondly remembered in the QC
Sixty years ago, a little British band called The Beatles were unknown in America. From Illinois, George Harrison’s older sister Louise helped change that, and afterward, their lives and music history would never be the same. Louise — the spunky, supportive Liverpool native who spent most of her life in the American Midwest — died Jan. 30, 2023 in Florida at age 91.
Aaron Lewis Playing Acoustic Gig Friday At Bettendorf’s Isle Casino
Aaron Lewis will perform an acoustic gig at 7 p.m. Friday at Bettendorf’s Isle Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway for FRAYED AT B. February 10, 2023/ Quad City Waterfront Convention Center Doors Open 6:30pm/ Show Starts at 7:30pm. Must be 21 years of age. No outside food or beverages are allowed. No flash photography or video cameras allowed. There are no refunds on ticket sales.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open in Rock Island
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch to host The Connection
This month’s Brown Bag Lunch at the Bettendorf Public Library will welcome The Connection. The musical group is a three-piece band which play a unique blend of popular musical styles, including light rock, country, and familiar standards. The lunchtime concert welcomes attendees to bring along a meal to enjoy alongside the music and offers free coffee and water to enjoy. The Connection performance will be held on February 17th at 12:00 PM at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Brown Bag Lunch is open to all ages. Registration is required for this free program which is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
Illinois School Foundations Partner for College Financing Event
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on February 21 starting at 6:00pm in the Galve...
Davenport Junior Theatre removes another barrier
Davenport Junior Theatre continues its 71st season with a mission to make theatre accessible for all. “The Wind in the Willows” is the second show of the season, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In its 70th season, Junior Theatre made the bold move to remove the price of admission to its mainstage shows. In the 71st season, they are removing more boundaries by adding one American Sign Language interpreted performance (for the hearing impaired) for each production.
The Davenport Community School District Secondary Schools Student Art Exhibition will be held at the NorthPark Mall through February 13. Artwork will be featured from Davenport Central, Davenport Mid City, Davenport North, Davenport West, Smart Intermediate, Sudlow Intermediate, The Creative Arts Academy, Walcott Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, and Wood Intermediate. Come...
Davenport Public Library Invites You to a Weeklong Celebration to Color Our Collections
Celebrate #ColorOurCollections Week by picking up a take-home coloring kit from The Library and consider joining us in person for an evening of coloring. We have designed a coloring kit for you to enjoy and learn more about our area’s local history and collections. Twenty kits will be available for pick up at | Main, | Eastern, and | Fairmount. Kits are available to pick up Monday, February 6th through Friday, February 10th while supplies last!
Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million addition at high school
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.
Zack Peterson Bringing The Funny To Davenport’s Renwick Mansion Tonight
Out of Omaha Nebraska, after spending time in Chicago and Los Angeles, Zach Peterson is consistently touring around the country working at clubs, theaters and festivals year round. Minneapolis’ CityPages called him “one of the nicest and funniest performers around, with a sense of humor and style that is perfect for fans of everyone from Mary Mack to Tom Papa.” Zach has made a name for himself around the country for being “an affable oddball” with razor sharp jokes. Many of these jokes can be heard on his debut record “Midwestern Jokes of The Americas” which debuted in the top five of the comedy charts on Itunes in 2018. Zach has worked with comics like Matt Braunger, Joe DeRosa, Kyle Kinane and has been selected for countless festivals including the prestigious Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, The Limestone Comedy Festival, 10,000 Laughs and The High Plains Comedy Festival among others. When in Omaha Zach runs the wildly popular Omaha chapter of Don’t Tell Comedy and The Broken Magic Comedy collective.
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
