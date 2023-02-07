ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

CBS Baltimore

Air Force leader's spouse shot at intruder in base breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force's top leaders before her spouse opened fire, the air base said Tuesday.Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that the intruder had reached her home on Monday. The chief master sergeant is the Air Force's top enlisted leader."We appreciate the outpouring of support we received after this incident. I can confirm that my husband, Rahn, was involved, and is safe, thanks to the quick response and professionalism of our Security Forces Airmen," Bass...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
MilitaryTimes

Car catches fire after attempt to break onto California Marine base

A car caught on fire after its driver tried to enter illegally through the main gate of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Friday evening. “We can confirm at approximately 6:30 p.m. there was an attempt to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” the Marine base announced via Twitter Friday night. “The MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall Office deployed the final denial barriers and disabled the vehicle.”
ARIZONA STATE
Military.com

3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot

Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen -- three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines -- were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force’s number two chaplain removed for ‘leadership shortfalls’

The second-highest ranking religious leader in the Air Force was recently removed from his post due to a “pattern of leadership shortfalls,” according to the Air Force. Brig. Gen. James Daniel Brantingham, the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, who had been in his role for just over a year, was removed from his position on the last day of January for a “loss of confidence” in his abilities, according to Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Intruder Caught Inside Air Force One Base After Resident Opened Fire

An intruder was arrested at the home base of Air Force One in Maryland on Monday after managing to successfully bypass the installation’s security, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. The man managed to gain “unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” the base tweeted. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, & law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement continued. “No injuries nor property damage reported.” Although Joint Base Andrews is one of the most sensitive military sites in the U.S., this isn’t the first time an intruder has managed to get inside. In 2021, another man made it onto the installation and got inside a C-40 plane before being apprehended.Read it at Associated Press
MARYLAND STATE
The Jewish Press

Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base

The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.
MilitaryTimes

M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019

A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
TheDailyBeast

3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AFmitrynews

Boeing gets awarded $2.3B Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46s

The Air Force has placed an order with Boeing in the amount of $2.3 billion for the company to provide 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. An announcement regarding a contract for KC-46 tankers was made by the Department of Defense on Friday evening. The announcement stated that the most recent batch of KC-46s will constitute the ninth production lot of the tankers.

