Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Krewe of Cleopatra 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Cleopatra is set to roll on Friday, February 10, at 6:15 p.m. The parade starts at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street. Then goes down Magazine towards Prytania Street and then turn left towards to St. Charles Avenue. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Pontchartrain 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Pontchartrain is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 1 p.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Choctaw 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Choctaw is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Knights of Sparta 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Knights of Sparta is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 5 p.m. The parade starts at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street. Then goes down Magazine towards Prytania Street and then turns left towards St. Charles Avenue. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Mad Hatters 2023 parade route
METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Mad Hatters is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 5 p.m. The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street and then turns right onto Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back onto Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Dionysus 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Dionysus is set to roll on Sunday, February 12, at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Aquarius 2023 parade route
HOUMA, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Aquarius is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts on W Parke Avenue and Bayou Gardens Boulevard, then turns at S Hollywood Road to get onto W Maine Avenue. The parade then turns right on Barrow Street, eventually ending at Barrow and Bond Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Olympia 2023 parade route
COVINGTON, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewe of Olympia. is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 6 p.m. The parade begins at the intersection of N. Columbia Street and Jefferson Street in Covington. The parade goes south down N. Columbia Street until it turns west on East Boston street. The parade then goes down to South Jefferson Avenue and turns right onto E 15th Avenue.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Push Mow 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Push Mow is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at noon. The parade will start a the Abita Springs Middle School on Main Street. They will go down Main Street and then take a right onto Pine Street, go down a block, and turn right on Level Street. They continue down Level street and turn right before Abita Springs Cafe. The parade returns to Main Street, makes a left turn, and continues back to the school.
WWL-TV
Knights of Nemesis 2023 parade route
ST BERNARD, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Knights of Nemesis is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the St. Bernard Civic Center on W. Judge Perez Drive. It goes west down Judge Perez before making a U-turn at Dr. Meraux Drive. The parade then travels east up Judge Perez until reaching Campagna Drive and making another U-turn to go back to the Civic Center.
NOLA.com
2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)
Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras 2023 parade previews: The themes, schedules and details for New Orleans and Metairie parades Feb. 10-12
With the parade routes finally settled, it’s time for the fun to begin. Krewes in New Orleans will return to their traditional routes — for the first time since 2020 — and three krewes will parade by Family Gras in Jefferson Parish this weekend. In Orleans Parish,...
WWL-TV
10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie
Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
Maxim
Inside New Orleans’ Recently-Renovated Pelham Hotel
The Pelham and nearby Elysian Bar are worthy additions to your Big Easy bucket list. Whether you’re heading to New Orleans for Mardi Gras or just hitting it up for some of the legendary “lessez les bon temps rouler,” your choice of hotel could make or break the excursion. You don’t want to be in the maelstrom of Bourbon Street mayhem, nor do you want to be too far away from all the best places on your Big Easy bucket list. Which makes The Pelham Hotel well worth considering.
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
Comments / 0