Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
pullmanradio.com
Average Home Prices In Whitman County Down $60K In January
Local home prices in Washington dropped significantly last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its January home market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 290,000 dollars. That’s down 60,000 dollars from December and up about 35,000 dollars from a year ago. The amount of homes on the market is holding steady. The average number of days that homes were on the market last month was 52 which was up from 39 in December.
pullmanradio.com
Old Downtown Pullman Moose Lodge Slated For Demolition For New Parking Lot
The old downtown Pullman Moose Lodge is slated to be demolished for a new parking lot. The owner of the old Moose on Kamiaken Street Patrick McLaughlin of Spokane is applying for a demolition permit for the property. According to the City of Pullman’s Community Development Director RJ Lott, McLaughlin wants to develop a 14-space parking lot at the site.
pullmanradio.com
6th Annual Shay Connell Blood Drive Friday In Pullman
Shay Connell’s annual blood drive is coming up on Friday in Pullman. Shay was born with a congenital heart defect and hosts the blood drive every year as part of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. The 6th Annual Shay Connell Blood Drive is on Friday from 1:00 to 6:00 at the City of Pullman Parks & Recreation building. You can sign up to give blood here https://www.vitalant.org/
pullmanradio.com
Neill Public Library in Pullman Providing Tax Assistance
Neill Public Library in Pullman has started its tax assistance for the community. Volunteers will be at the Neill Public Library on Saturdays from noon-4, February 4-April 8 to help provide free tax preparation assistance. Volunteers will not be available on March 11 or March 18 due to Washington State University’s spring break. For more information, contact Dan Owens at 509-338-3251 or dan.owens@neill-lib.org.
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
OnlyInYourState
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
pullmanradio.com
Friday Last Day To Apply For Open Pullman School Board Post
Friday is the last day to apply for the open Pullman School Board position. The trustees will be making an appointment to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime school board member Susan Weed. So far two people have applied for the elected position. You can learn more about the application process here https://www.pullmanschools.org/school_board/board_vacancy_information?fbclid=IwAR3t80XZIpw2DiHnIEG_ute7ZSHxet4EsD073MaK_WmgmEqb_-JHKd0ochI.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman Regional Hospital wins big in annual gala
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year. Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary...
pullmanradio.com
Annual Palouse River Community Center Steak Dinner Fundraiser Saturday Night In Princeton
The Palouse River Community Center’s Annual Oven-Roasted Sirloin Steak Dinner fundraiser is Saturday night in Princeton. The dinner is from 5:00 to 7:00 at the community center. The dinners are also available for take-out. Adult tickets at the door are 18 dollars with kids from 6 to 12 costing 13 dollars kids under 6 eat free. Money raised benefits the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton.
pullmanradio.com
United Way of Moscow Hosts Disco Fever Fundraiser Tomorrow
The United Way of Moscow/Latah County Board of Directors will be having their 2023 Disco Fever Fundraising Dinner tomorrow at the Latah County Fair & Event Center. Individual tickets cost $75; for a table of 8, the cost is $500. The event starts at 5 and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 208-310-1832 or at unitedway@moscow.com.
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant
(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
KXLY
Police searching for man suspected of attempting to enter WSU student's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department was searching for a man they say rang a doorbell and tried to open a Washington State University (WSU) student's apartment door. Police say they got a report around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd about a man, described as being possible...
Idaho Lottery Recognizes Centennial Elementary School's Mrs. Reynolds with School Hero Award
LEWISTON, ID - The Idaho Lottery recently recognized Centennial Elementary School's Mrs. Reynolds as a 'School Hero' as part of their Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to 'Share the Love." According to a post shared by the Lewiston Independent School District, Mrs. Reynolds was nominated by a student. In total, the...
pullmanradio.com
UI Experimental Forest On Moscow Mountain Open For Cross-Country Skiing
The University of Idaho Experimental Forest on Moscow Mountain is now open for cross-country skiing. There are 15 miles of groomed trails in the 8,200 acre forest. You can find more information and trail maps here https://www.uidaho.edu/cnr/ui-experimental-forest/skiing?fbclid=IwAR3p7-KxVtBTyALZknVB76osFaJmOj2yn9OZFe79_OUlF7fyJNIb8NJZkJs.
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
uwpexponent.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
