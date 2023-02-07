Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Former NFL QB Reached Out To Notre Dame About Coaching Position
Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the Offensive Coordinator position last week. He and Head Coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job, as per Grace Remington 247 sports. Notre Dame’s previous Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees recently...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Report: Kris Kocurek will remain with the 49ers after the Texans had interest in him for their DC position
Aaron Wilson is as plugged into the Houston Texans as anyone available to the public. Wilson covers the Texans for KPRC 2 Houston, and provided the latest updates surrounding DeMeco Ryans search for a defensive coordinator in Houston. The 49ers won’t have to worry about losing defensive line coach Kris...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Chargers, Kellen Moore, Chiefs, Raiders
Chargers OC Kellen Moore spoke about what type of offense he would build next season with players like QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Keenan Allen, and WR Mike Williams. “We’re going to build a 2023 L.A. Chargers offense,” Moore said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Mike and his...
A Wide Receiver the Cleveland Browns Should Target in the Middle Rounds of the NFL Draft
One wide receiver stands out for the Browns to target in the middle of the NFL Draft.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ran Carthon, Titans
Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate highlighted his meeting with the Jets at the Shrine Bowl as one that stood out to him. (Ryan Fowler) Oklahoma S Justin Broiles met with the Jets at the Tropical Bowl. (Justin Melo) Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper met with 22 teams at the NFLPA Bowl,...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs, Ravens
Former Bengals WR A.J. Green announced his retirement from the NFL this week and while he believes he could still play another few years, the veteran receiver appears to be at peace with the decision to move on. “It’s a blessing,” Green told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I played 12...
Comments / 0