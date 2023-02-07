ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself

Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy