ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
FOREST CITY, NC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Enters Plea For Shooting Death

As the result of a plea deal, a Burke County man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Last week, in Burke County Superior Court, 36-year old David Andrew Barnes of Morganton agreed to the charge after initially being charged with murder in 2018. 49-year old Roger Dewayne Hoglan was shot...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing child

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing boy. Authorities say 12-year-old Bryson Blake Holland was last seen in the area of Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Authorities believe he may be in or around the Sugar Hill and Whitehouse communities of McDowell and Rutherford Counties.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County

As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Car Recovered With Human Remains In Lake Norman

On Monday, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information concerning a vehicle submerged in Lake Norman’s Mountain Creek. The information came from a fisherman who saw an image consistent with the shape of a vehicle on a sonar device. Investigators confirmed the presence of the vehicle by using...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Wilkes County Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Turns Himself In

A Wilkes County man wanted in connection to a shooting incident in late January surrendered to law enforcement in Watauga County over the weekend. 42-year old Adam Matthew Brown of Ferguson has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, January 28th, the Wilkes County...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges

A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy