FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
WRAL
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to woman missing for 15 years, had human remains inside, deputies say
WBTV
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Enters Plea For Shooting Death
As the result of a plea deal, a Burke County man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Last week, in Burke County Superior Court, 36-year old David Andrew Barnes of Morganton agreed to the charge after initially being charged with murder in 2018. 49-year old Roger Dewayne Hoglan was shot...
WBTV
Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
WLOS.com
Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing child
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing boy. Authorities say 12-year-old Bryson Blake Holland was last seen in the area of Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Authorities believe he may be in or around the Sugar Hill and Whitehouse communities of McDowell and Rutherford Counties.
WBTV
Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest
WBTV
2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say
qcnews.com
Sergeant, former deputy charged with assault during 2022 arrest in Lincoln County, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a former deputy are facing charges in connection to an arrest last year, according to authorities. Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and...
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Car found in Lake Norman belonged to woman missing since 2008, investigators say
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after shooting that killed one, injured another in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man last week. Deputies responded to a shooting at 1631 Abes Mountain Road in Mooresboro, NC on Feb. 4 around 1:32 a.m. When deputies arrived, 18-year-old Zaquan Hollis was found...
860wacb.com
Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County
As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
860wacb.com
Car Recovered With Human Remains In Lake Norman
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
860wacb.com
Wilkes County Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Turns Himself In
A Wilkes County man wanted in connection to a shooting incident in late January surrendered to law enforcement in Watauga County over the weekend. 42-year old Adam Matthew Brown of Ferguson has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, January 28th, the Wilkes County...
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
Juvenile suspect charged for shooting in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a shooting.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges
A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
