Dillard four-star DB Antione Jackson asks for release from letter of intent with Miami

The Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2023 might be about to get a bit thinner.

Antione Jackson, a four-star safety from Fort Lauderdale Dillard, asked for a release from his national letter of intent , he confirmed on Twitter by quoting a report from On3.com. Jackson signed his letter of intent with Miami during the early signing period last year, rejecting late overtures from the Colorado Buffaloes and East Carolina Pirates to stick with his oral commitment.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back is the No. 241 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

Jackson was originally the first player to orally commit to the Hurricanes’ Class of 2024 when he flipped from the Georgia Bulldogs last year. He later reclassified into the 2023 class and was one of 17 blue-chip recruits to sign with Miami in the current recruiting cycle. His reclassification, however, meant he couldn’t early enroll, so he was able to ask out of his letter of intent.

Jackson did not say whether Miami has agreed to let him out of his letter of intent, although such requests are typically granted.

The senior’s decision comes on the heels of a change at defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes. Former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele agreed to take the same job with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday and Miami struck a deal with Tulane Green Wave defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to replace him Tuesday, a source told the Miami Herald.

Jackson was a first-team All-Broward County selection by the Herald this year after closing out his high school career with 32 tackles, 22 passes defended and one interception, plus 15 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Even with Jackson’s pending decommitment, the Hurricanes’ class will remain at No. 7 in the country and No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.