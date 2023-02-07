Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Westlake neighbors in Lake Oswego say they don’t want pickleball courts
Residents from Lake Oswego’s Westlake Neighborhood made it abundantly clear at the city council meeting Tuesday night that they are not open to the idea of repurposing their tennis courts to become pickleball courts.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
newschoolbeer.com
Cooper Mountain Ale Works opening in Sherwood, Oregon
In Oregon when one brewery closes another is often right there to take its space, which is a sign of a continually thriving but competitive craft beer industry. Beaverton, Oregon’s nano operation Cooper Mountain Ale Works did just that when they snapped up Max’s Fanno Creek Brewpub in Tigard in June 2020 and became their own full-fledged brewpub. Now they are doing the same with one of 2022’s long list of recent Oregon closures in Sherwood, Oregon’s Smockville Brewhouse.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
See 6 private houses during the Irvington Historic Home Tour
The 2023 Irvington Historic District Home Tour presents six unique houses to experience virtually through three-dimensional walk-throughs, videos and photographs of architectural and design details. A $25 donation (irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) grants unlimited access to the online tour through March 5. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to help schools, senior programs,...
KGW
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 10-12
PORTLAND, Ind. — Love is in the air, but so is the Super Bowl this weekend. If you're not much of a football fan, you can catch a Broadway musical if you're feeling a bit fancy, shop from a local Indigenous marketplace, go out and find light installations throughout the Portland metro area and more — there are plenty of ways to have fun this weekend.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
wanderingwheatleys.com
A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon
Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
WWEEK
A Mom at Lincoln High School Gets to Coach Her Big Boys
Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team is a little unusual this year. The Cardinals have three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and they are at the top of the Portland Interscholastic League. The team often better known for GPAs than PPG has smoked perennial powerhouses Jefferson and Grant as well as emerging power Roosevelt on its way to a ranking among the state’s best teams.
WWEEK
Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations
The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
Widespread stomach virus forces two-day shutdown of Metzger School in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — A rapidly-spreading stomach virus has prompted a two-day closure of Metzger Elementary School in Tigard due to its impact on both staff and students. The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday to help slow the spread of the virus, provide recovery time for people who have already been infected and give custodial crews a chance to clean and disinfect the building.
Police: Man admits to breaking into multiple cars, garages in Lake Oswego
Following an unsuccessful attempt to flee from Lake Oswego police Tuesday, a Portland man admitted to breaking into more than a dozen vehicles and multiple garages, authorities said Thursday.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
KGW
