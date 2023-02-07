ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Cooper Mountain Ale Works opening in Sherwood, Oregon

In Oregon when one brewery closes another is often right there to take its space, which is a sign of a continually thriving but competitive craft beer industry. Beaverton, Oregon’s nano operation Cooper Mountain Ale Works did just that when they snapped up Max’s Fanno Creek Brewpub in Tigard in June 2020 and became their own full-fledged brewpub. Now they are doing the same with one of 2022’s long list of recent Oregon closures in Sherwood, Oregon’s Smockville Brewhouse.
SHERWOOD, OR
The Oregonian

See 6 private houses during the Irvington Historic Home Tour

The 2023 Irvington Historic District Home Tour presents six unique houses to experience virtually through three-dimensional walk-throughs, videos and photographs of architectural and design details. A $25 donation (irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) grants unlimited access to the online tour through March 5. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to help schools, senior programs,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 10-12

PORTLAND, Ind. — Love is in the air, but so is the Super Bowl this weekend. If you're not much of a football fan, you can catch a Broadway musical if you're feeling a bit fancy, shop from a local Indigenous marketplace, go out and find light installations throughout the Portland metro area and more — there are plenty of ways to have fun this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
PORTLAND, OR
wanderingwheatleys.com

A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Mom at Lincoln High School Gets to Coach Her Big Boys

Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team is a little unusual this year. The Cardinals have three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and they are at the top of the Portland Interscholastic League. The team often better known for GPAs than PPG has smoked perennial powerhouses Jefferson and Grant as well as emerging power Roosevelt on its way to a ranking among the state’s best teams.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations

The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Widespread stomach virus forces two-day shutdown of Metzger School in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — A rapidly-spreading stomach virus has prompted a two-day closure of Metzger Elementary School in Tigard due to its impact on both staff and students. The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday to help slow the spread of the virus, provide recovery time for people who have already been infected and give custodial crews a chance to clean and disinfect the building.
TIGARD, OR
WWEEK

Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes

For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
