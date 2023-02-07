Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
New Plus-sized Highlander is a Grand Addition to Toyota Lineup
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander adds more luxury and more space for road trip luggage at the Chicago Auto Show.
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander three-row gets up to 362 hp
Toyota will use this week's 2023 Chicago Auto Show to present the new Grand Highlander, a three-row SUV slotting between the mid-size Highlander and full-size Sequoia. Revealed on Wednesday, the Grand Highlander will start sales later this year as a 2024 model, offering buyers a third row that Toyota says is big enough to comfortably fit adults, along with three powertrain options, and plenty of standard features. The standard Highlander also has three rows of seats.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Launches In South Korea
Seven months after the official introduction of GMC in South Korea, General Motors has just officially launched the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 1500 as the premium truck brand’s first product in Asian country. The automaker launched the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali in South Korea on February 7th during a...
gmauthority.com
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Unveiled As BrightDrop Zevo Rival
Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, an electrified version of the Sprinter cargo van lineup. Set to launch in the United States sometime during the second half of 2023 – and in Europe sometime towards the end of 2023 – this all-electric cargo van will serve as a direct rival to the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and BrightDrop Zevo 400.
gmauthority.com
How To Care For Cadillac Blackwing Maverick Noir Frost Paint
GM is expanding its offering of eye-catching, top-end satin-matte paint colors with Maverick Noir Frost (color code GNW) in extremely limited availability for two Cadillac Blackwing models this year. Maverick Noir Frost is a satin black hue with a low-intensity velvety sheen, but which also requires some special care to keep it looking its best.
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs
Typically you won't find many GMC models on best of used cars lists. However, the GMC Terrain was spotted on an impressive list. The post GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
digg.com
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Used Car Markets In The US, Mapped
The used car market has fluctuated a ton over the past few years. Here's a snapshot of how prices range for similar models across different cities around the US. Car reseller The Clunker Junker compared used car prices among popular models, in different cities, to see where how their prices stacked up against each other at a national level. They scanned the 200 most populous cities from Cars.com and found 183,640 listings to analyze and compare prices.
gmauthority.com
GM Seeking Stake In Vale’s Base Metals Unit
As previously reported by GM Authority back in November 2022, General Motors signed an agreement with Vale Canada Limited, a Canadian mining subsidiary of Vale S.A., to provide a continuous supply of nickel sulfate for Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor production. Now, the Detroit-based automaker is looking to purchase a share in Vale’s new base metals unit.
gmauthority.com
Judge Orders Waste Rock Study For GM’s Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Project
As previously reported by GM Authority, GM signed a joint investment agreement with Lithium Americas to mine the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada for lithium. Now, a U.S. judge is ordering regulators to determine if Lithium Americas has the right to dump waste products at the site of the mine.
gmauthority.com
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in September 2022, Subaru officially revealed the third-generation Crosstrek for the Japanese market. Set to begin arriving on dealership lots sometime in Spring 2023, the North American-spec 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been unveiled, and will serve as a direct competitor to the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer when it arrives. Carrying...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
For February 2023, a GMC Sierra HD discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Sierra HD and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. However, as before, no other incentives are available this month. GMC Sierra HD Incentives. GMC...
gmauthority.com
GM And Ford Take Different Approaches To Enter F1 Championship
Ford has announced plans to return to the Formula 1 World Championship two decades after exiting the race series. The announcement follows news of Cadillac’s new bid to join the series in partnership with Andretti Global, however, the way in which Ford is approaching F1 is completely different from that of Cadillac and GM.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra EV Prototype Spotted Testing
General Motors unveiled the 2024 GMC Sierra EV last October, pulling the wrapper off a brand-new all-electric pickup truck. Now, we’re getting a look at a prototype example out and about on public roads courtesy of the following spy photos. Obviously, this particular 2024 GMC Sierra EV looks pretty...
