Read full article on original website
Related
Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police pursuit in Monroe County on Wednesday led to a Brooklyn, New York man being charged with drug possession. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on Wednesday, February 8, officers tried to stop a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township. Police say […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Passenger with warrant flees traffic stop on foot
SHENANDOAH – A Tamaqua man with a warrant fled police after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by State Police downtown. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2015 Nissan at Main and Laurel Streets in town around 1:30am Sunday. Troopers said the passenger, 44-year-old Richard Catena, was...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized
UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville […]
WOLF
Hanover Township woman arrested and charged for depositing fraudulent check
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Hanover Township woman has been arrested and charged Thursday after depositing a fraudulent check for $24,000,. According to the Hanover Township Police, 20-year-old Hailey Lynn Gyle altered and deposited a check in her account at the M&T Bank in Hanover Township in the amount of $24,000.
Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Man accused of threatening to kill Luzerne County officer
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer after he originally called 911 asking for a hug. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on February 8 at 7:52 p.m., officers received a 911 dispatch for a man requesting police presence to “give a cop a […]
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
Car Stolen At Gunpoint In Lehigh Valley Driveway: Police
A Northampton County driver was parked in his own driveway when a group of men stole his car at gunpoint late on Tuesday, Feb. 7, authorities say. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was outside his house on York Place in Palmer Township at about 7:30 p.m. when three people forced their way into his car, police said in a statement.
Man allegedly found with fentanyl at the Delaware Water Gap
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has pled guilty to possessing fentanyl while at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Stephen Smith, 42, of Bushkill, was stopped in his car in August 2022, by park rangers at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. […]
Police uncover theft ring at Pa. crash site: report
A large theft ring was uncovered while Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a crash in the Poconos, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The unexpected discovery began when state police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, in the early morning of Jan. 27, where police arrested Brian McBride, 35, for driving under the influence of marijuana.
wkok.com
Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse
WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
Man wanted on drug and weapons charges is arrested for meth and firearms, Bethlehem cops say
A Bethlehem man faces new firearm and drug charges after being taken into custody on a warrant for similar charges, city police say. Constantine Glicas, 42, was wanted and apprehended Monday in the 500 block of East Broad Street in Bethlehem by city police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Northumberland County woman faces child endangerment charges
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is charged with child endangerment in Northumberland County. Police say 24-year-old Amanda Parker from Watsontown didn't seek immediate medical care for her six-month-old girl. According to police, Parker asked her babysitter to take the baby to the hospital and allegedly lied to officers about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
Woman sentenced for drug deal resulting in death
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing drugs that resulted in the death of another person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, Susan Nickas, 47, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and […]
Comments / 0