Shocking dashcam footage shows a taxi driver being knocked unconscious and pushed from his moving cab during a savage attack by a drunk passenger.Ruben Commons, 25, launched the frenzied assault, which left the driver requiring urgent medical attention, after he was asked for a fare upfront last September.The victim, who worked for a local taxi firm in the town of Arnold, Nottinghamshire, was on shift when he was approached by a man and woman asking to be taken home.Footage shows Commons kicking and punching the driver repeatedly, before forcing him out of the car.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment driver rams vehicle into Colorado police during car chaseMoment bystanders run for cover as building collapses after Turkey earthquakeMoment Zelensky arrives in UK in first visit since Ukraine war began

1 DAY AGO