Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
Mark Cavendish’s wife Peta was left so terrified after knife raid she wanted to sell home and move away
MARK Cavendish's tearful wife Peta revealed today she was close to selling her home after a terrifying knifepoint raid while she was pregnant. The robbers made off with £700,000 worth of goods in the "planned invasion" of the couple's home in Ongar, Essex. Romario Henry, 31, was today jailed...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Shocking moment taxi driver attacked and pushed from moving cab by a drunken passenger
Shocking dashcam footage shows a taxi driver being knocked unconscious and pushed from his moving cab during a savage attack by a drunk passenger.Ruben Commons, 25, launched the frenzied assault, which left the driver requiring urgent medical attention, after he was asked for a fare upfront last September.The victim, who worked for a local taxi firm in the town of Arnold, Nottinghamshire, was on shift when he was approached by a man and woman asking to be taken home.Footage shows Commons kicking and punching the driver repeatedly, before forcing him out of the car.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment driver rams vehicle into Colorado police during car chaseMoment bystanders run for cover as building collapses after Turkey earthquakeMoment Zelensky arrives in UK in first visit since Ukraine war began
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
Police find 'key witness' who may help them locate missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police said the witness, who was walking a white fluffy dog in the area, was 'currently being spoken to'.
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
Man dies after being crushed by public urinal near Trafalgar Square
A man has died after he was crushed by a telescopic public urinal he was working on in central London.Emergency services raced to the scene in the West End on Friday to attempt to free the maintenance worker, who become trapped underneath the unit. A rescue operation was launched just after 1pm between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, near the capital’s busy theatre district.The London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and around 25 firefighters, and with the help of police and paramedics at the scene managed to free the man but he was pronounced dead soon after.In a...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
Comments / 0