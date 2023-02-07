ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County College Student Crowned Miss West Chester University

On Saturday, West Chester University student and Schuylkill County native, Madelyn Rowan, was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah. “I am beyond honored to be Miss WCU 2023,” said Rowan in an interview following the ceremony....
WEST CHESTER, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for February 9th, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- Gerald Hanford Long, Sr., 90, of Pine Grove, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Providence Place, Pine Grove. Born on December 23, 1932 in Donaldson, he was a son...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill League Basketball Tournament Tips Off This Saturday

Martz Madness begins this weekend with the start of the Schuylkill League Basketball Tournament. The Schuylkill League has announced the following schedule for the boys' and girls' basketball teams that will be competing for the League Championship at Martz Hall in Pottsville. For the Quarterfinal and Semi Final Round all...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Attempting to Locate Runaway Juvenile from Coaldale

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are attempting to locate a juvenile that runaway from a family member's home in Coaldale. Police say 13-year-old Aiden Allen left his father's home in the 100 block of 1st Street in Coaldale on Thursday morning around 7:30am. Aiden is described as wearing a...
COALDALE, PA
skooknews.com

Music Equipment Stolen during Burglary near New Ringgold

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a theft near New Ringgold. According to Troopers, between January 25th, 2023, and January 29th, 2023, someone burglarized a home on Wild Turkey Lane in East Brunswick Township. The victim told police that someone entered a garage and stole various music equipment.
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
skooknews.com

Property Owner Shoots Burglar Overnight in Port Carbon

The owner of a property shot a burglar overnight in Port Carbon. The incident happened just before 2:00am at 222 2nd Street, in Port Carbon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the Troop L Major Case Team is investigating a burglary that occurred at the non-occupied home.
PORT CARBON, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Crews Responding to Working House Fire in St. Clair

Fire crews are responding to a working house fire in St. Clair. At 1:38pm, Tuesday, fire crews were called to the unit block north morris Street for smoke coming from a rear of a house. The first chief arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the rear of the...
SAINT CLAIR, PA
skooknews.com

$40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized Tuesday Morning in Brandonville

A Brandonville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after law enforcement raided his home Tuesday morning. On February 7, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within Union Township, Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Three Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Mahanoy City

A family of 3 was displaced after a fire Tuesday morning in Mahanoy City. Just after 4:00am, emergency personnel from Mahanoy City were called to 628 East Centre Street for a possible structure fire. As firefighters responded, personnel reported in seeing smoke from the rear of the home. Borough Police...
MAHANOY CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy