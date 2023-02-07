NFL world reacts as Travis Kelce loves naps

For the past few seasons, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has emerged as one of, if not the top tight end in the entire NFL. And at 33 years old, he knows he has to take special care of his body, especially this late in the season. And as he’s preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, he revealed his secret to preparation: naps.

During Super Bowl media day, Travis Kelce said that he really emphasizes the importance of rest and sleep and that he takes “cat naps” of 45 minutes to an hour, sometimes multiple times a day.

“The biggest thing is take naps,” Kelce said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’ve already taken one today and it’s not even noon.”

It’s quite a relatable approach to health from one of the top players in the league and the NFL world certainly had plenty to say about it on Twitter as a result.

It’s definitely nice knowing that even a Super Bowl-winning star football player values the importance of a good nap on occasion. Kelce might be a superstar athlete, but at the end of the day he’s still just one of us.

[ Michael David Smith ]

