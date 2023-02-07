Sand Springs police, Creek County deputies arrest man after high-speed chase through multiple cities

A man is in jail after eluding Sand Springs police and Creek County deputies while on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner with Sand Springs police says the chase started when 26-year-old Wyatt Ritter was caught going 75 miles per hour on his motorcycle while in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on South 129th West Avenue near West 41st Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Enzbrenner says one of their officers turned around to pull Ritter over, but Ritter failed to yield and sped off.

Enzbrenner says Ritter reached 112 mph and topped 100 mph several times while flying down back roads in Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Kellyville.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist as the chase headed west toward Bristow.

Enzbrenner tells us Ritter had no criminal background, and that the bike wasn’t stolen. Sand Springs police are still unsure of exactly why Ritter chose to run.

Ritter finally pulled over and was arrested near Bristow after eluding police for nearly 30 minutes.







