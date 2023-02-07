ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre

Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint

Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Look: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is receiving a ton of praise this week for his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative.  Kaepernick is devoting time, money and care to fact-checking police killings by offering secondary autopsies to families who lost a loved one in police-related ...
NFL Superstar Announces Retirement

After a long, storied career, one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League has decided to call it a career. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has decided to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons. A.J. Green made his announcement on his Instagram page, stating the following after saying he will keep the announcement short:
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
