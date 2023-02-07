Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update
NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint
Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Look: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Colin Kaepernick
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is receiving a ton of praise this week for his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative. Kaepernick is devoting time, money and care to fact-checking police killings by offering secondary autopsies to families who lost a loved one in police-related ...
NFL Superstar Announces Retirement
After a long, storied career, one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League has decided to call it a career. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has decided to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons. A.J. Green made his announcement on his Instagram page, stating the following after saying he will keep the announcement short:
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
