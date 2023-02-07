Mr. Food: Honey BBQ Chicken Bites

Potato curry was the defining dish of my youth and, if I’m honest, I didn’t love it back then (sorry, Mum). But, as sometimes happens with things you disliked as a child (antiques, Neil Diamond and my sister, for example), they come full circle and in later life you find a certain intense sort of love for them. Today’s recipe isn’t my family’s potato curry, though; rather, it’s one I made with an urge in my belly to feel at home again, and I was so pleased with the results that it might become a defining dish of my adult years.

26 DAYS AGO