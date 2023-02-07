Mr. Food: Honey BBQ Chicken Bites

Looking to shake up the menu at your game day bash? If so, then you need to make these Honey BBQ Chicken Bites. They've got a crispy seasoned coating that makes them really addictive. And when they're drizzled with our…
Want something special for breakfast but don’t want to spend a lot of time making it? Then you’ll want to try making Betty Crocker’s honey bun cake. Its gooey icing and moist flavor is the perfect accompaniment to a cup of coffee, milk or even hot cocoa.
One glimpse of this treat and your valentine will think you spent a bundle on ordering a gourmet dessert. These Chocolate Mousse Cups are extra decadent and super special. Plus, they're simple to make, thanks to the help of some…
I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.
Biscuits are such a classic breakfast item that both kids and adult love. They are quick and easy to make in the morning and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge to eat next the day. The best part is you can always find them in your local grocery store, and often on sale. But are you ever in the mood to kick your biscuits up a notch? This delicious recipe for cinnamon sticky buns is the perfect way to add extra sweet twist to your breakfast biscuits.
Potato curry was the defining dish of my youth and, if I’m honest, I didn’t love it back then (sorry, Mum). But, as sometimes happens with things you disliked as a child (antiques, Neil Diamond and my sister, for example), they come full circle and in later life you find a certain intense sort of love for them. Today’s recipe isn’t my family’s potato curry, though; rather, it’s one I made with an urge in my belly to feel at home again, and I was so pleased with the results that it might become a defining dish of my adult years.
If you love peanut butter and chocolate, my Peanut Butter Pie with a chocolate graham cracker crust and chocolate ganache will make you do a happy dance!. Wouldn’t a slice of this decadent dessert satisfy the sweet tooth of the peanut butter lovers in your house?
Frozen dog treats are not only delicious for your dog to eat, but they’re also refreshing and surprisingly simple to make. If your dog is a big fan of peanut butter, bananas and yogurt, that’s all you’ll need to pull off this quick homemade dog treat recipe. This recipe is easily customizable to include other dog-friendly foods your pup loves, like blueberries, strawberries and pumpkin.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!Greek Beef and Orzo Stew Ingredients:Extra Virgin olive oilFour garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes½ teaspoon cinnamonSea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 cup orzo½ cup chopped flat leaf parsleyGarnish:Crumbled Feta cheeseFlat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves Directions: In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown...
This Conchas recipe makes the BEST Mexican sweet breads. They come out super soft and fluffy. So irresistible. You’ll fall in love in just one bite!. Conchas are soft and yummy Mexican sweet breads with a shell-shaped sugar topping. In Spanish, “concha” means “shell” which is where this dessert bread gets its name. So yummy!
Making a delicious fruit tart is an easy way to impress your guests. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic steps, you can create a beautiful, sweet treat that will have everyone asking for seconds. Necessary Ingredients. To make a fruit tart, you’ll need:. 1 package of...
1 1/3 cup (310g) dark dairy-free chocolate (70% or higher is best) 1/2- 1 cup (130-150ml) almond milk, depending on desired consistency (optional) Maple syrup, to taste (if you want it sweeter or use a higher % dark chocolate) Preparation. Melt the dark chocolate either in your microwave or double...
Every once in a while, you need a decadent dessert that you can whip up quickly—without having to turn on the oven. Something that will please everyone’s palate, is individually portioned for easy serving and can even be prepared and frozen ahead of time. That treat is peanut butter mousse!
This meal works well with the semi-sweet flavors of Silverhand Meadery's Black Velvet mead. This recipe appears in Un-Wine’d, which airs Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. on VPM PBS. Watch past seasons and current episodes on the PBS app or PBS website. Check the broadcast schedule for local listings. Discover more recipes here.
Korean BBQ Sauce really will make your pork spare ribs over the top flavorful, tender and scrumptious even on chicken or beef it's so versatile. These fork-tender boneless pork country-style spare ribs or bone-in ribs are slow-cooked in the oven and then finished under the broiler for a crispy char that will give them that wow factor to any rib lover out there after the first bite.
Blueberry muffins elevated! These muffins are stuffed full of delicious cream cheese with a lovely crumble on top and a light glaze. You may want to consider making a double batch, because they are going to fly out of your kitchen. These are decadent and worth every single calorie. Cream cheese stuffed blueberry muffins make a fantastic addition to any brunch, after school snack or lazy morning breakfast with a cup of hot coffee.
