Alec Baldwin's legal team moves to disqualify special prosecutor overseeing 'Rust' case
An attorney for actor Alec Baldwin filed a motion Tuesday to disqualify special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who is overseeing the "Rust" shooting case.
