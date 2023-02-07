ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers says he is going on 'darkness retreat' to contemplate future

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uocwz_0kfXtCcy00

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is going on a special retreat in which he will contemplate his future while in total darkness for four days.

While on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the MVP said that "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future."

Rodgers said, "To take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness."

As Rodgers explains it, he will be in total darkness for four nights. He will be inside a small house (he did not disclose where). And he said you can leave if you no longer want the experience.

Rodgers said he has friends who had a profound experience with darkness/isolation retreats.

Rodgers said, "it's something that has been on my radar for a few years now. I felt like it would be awesome to do regardless of what I was doing after this season."

The quarterback said there is a slot for someone to give you food and drink. But the house doesn't come with normal comforts, like music, Rodgers said.

Luckily, there is a bathroom, according to the Packers quarterback.

