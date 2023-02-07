ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

WAAY-TV

1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
STEVENSON, AL
WDEF

Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga

On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
850wftl.com

Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee teacher pay raise? Advocates say it's a positive step, but call for transparency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wants to raise teacher pay in the Volunteer State during his State of the State speech Monday night. "When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000," Governor Lee said.
TENNESSEE STATE

