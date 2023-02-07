Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway
One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There’s an invisible fight that’s claiming lives. And the danger is in the very equipment that’s supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service....
WTVCFOX
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
WDEF
Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
theutcecho.com
Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga
On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
WTVCFOX
New TN law would give hefty fine to bars who don't put security through proper training
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two security guards face charges after throwing a man in to the street. It happened outside the Boneyard Bar last October. A police report says the guards punched Caleb Young after he tried to enter the bar. Video shows where he laid in Station Street for...
WTVCFOX
Construction begins on new townhomes near proposed Chattanooga Lookouts site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — New townhomes are being built just a few blocks away from the proposed Chattanooga Lookouts stadium at US Pipe and Wheland Foundry Site. The developer, David Tudor, says 60 townhomes will be located on St. Elmo Ave, and they will be the first housing option for the new stadium.
WTVCFOX
Parent at one Marion County School concerned about bullying, death threats
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A concerned mother from Marion County says her daughter is facing death threats and bullying from another student at her school. And despite steps school officials say they've taken, she feels they aren't doing enough. This is not the first time a parent has come...
850wftl.com
Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
WTVCFOX
An Army veteran creates a directory to help other veterans find resources
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Veterans across the country often struggle in many ways when their military careers are over. They have the challenges all of us face .. in addition to the trauma from their service as well as challenges faced before they enlist. And this is just part of...
mymix1041.com
Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
WTVCFOX
Mixed reaction from Chattanooga advocates on Gov. Lee's grant for crisis pregnancy centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — During the Tennessee State of State on Monday Governor Bill Lee proposed a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.”. "This is not a matter of politics. This is about human dignity," says Governor Bill Lee. In Chattanooga, one planned...
WTVCFOX
'Down right perfect': Coahulla Creek basketball manager scores first points of game
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — It was a special night for a senior at Coahulla Creek High School Tuesday night. Tate Marti normally helps manage the school's basketball team from the sidelines. But on Tuesday, he got to suit up, and managed to score the first points of the game...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee teacher pay raise? Advocates say it's a positive step, but call for transparency
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wants to raise teacher pay in the Volunteer State during his State of the State speech Monday night. "When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000," Governor Lee said.
Comments / 0